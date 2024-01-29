Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss narrows to ₹6,985.9 crore, ARPU grows to ₹145
Vodafone Idea Q3 results: The average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company rose 7.5% year-on-year to ₹145 during the period under review
Telecom major Vodafone Idea released its October-December quarter results on Monday and recorded a significant decline in its net loss to ₹6,985.9 crore from ₹7,990 crore posted during the year ago period. The average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company rose 7.5% year-on-year to ₹145 during the period under review from ₹135 in Q3FY23. The company said that this is the 10th successive quarter of 4G subscriber additions and ARPU improvement.