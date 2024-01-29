Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss narrows to 6,985.9 crore, ARPU grows to 145

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Net loss narrows to 6,985.9 crore, ARPU grows to 145

Livemint

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: The average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company rose 7.5% year-on-year to 145 during the period under review

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: The telecom major reported records marginal rise in revenue during the quarter

Telecom major Vodafone Idea released its October-December quarter results on Monday and recorded a significant decline in its net loss to 6,985.9 crore from 7,990 crore posted during the year ago period. The average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company rose 7.5% year-on-year to 145 during the period under review from 135 in Q3FY23. The company said that this is the 10th successive quarter of 4G subscriber additions and ARPU improvement.

Vodafone Idea recorded marginal rise of 0.5% in year-on-year revenue, which grew from 10,620.6 crore in Q3FY23 to 10,673 crore during the quarter ending December 2023. The company said that the growth was supported by improving subscriber mix, 4G subscriber additions and change in entry level plan.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of Vodafone Idea grew 4.1% year-on-year from 4,180 crore to 4,350 crore during the quarter under review. EBITDA margin for the quarter was 40.8%.

More to come…

