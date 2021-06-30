Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday reported a Q4 net loss of ₹7,022.8 crore as compared to ₹4,532.4 crore in the previous quarter. It had posted a ₹11,643 crore net loss in the same quarter last year (YoY).

The telecom company's total revenue from operations fell nearly 12% to ₹9,607.6 crore as against ₹10,894 crore quarter on quarter (QoQ). The company posted an exceptional loss of ₹974.3 crore during the fourth quarter.

Its average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q4FY21 declined to ₹107 compared to ₹121 in Q3FY21, on account of removal of IUC, adjusting for which ARPU was broadly flat this quarter, it said. Vodafone Idea had over 267.8 million subscribers as of March 31, 2021.

''The company’s financial performance has impacted its ability to generate the cash flow that it needs to settle/ refinance its liabilities and guarantees as they fall due, which along with its financial condition is resulting in material uncertainty that casts significant doubt on the company’s ability to make the payments mentioned therein and continue as a going concern,'' the company said in the exchange filing.

The company added that the said assumption of going concern is essentially dependent on its ability to raise additional funds as required, successful negotiations with lenders on continued support, refinancing of debts, monetisation of certain assets. It is also dependent on the ''outcome of the modification application filed with the Supreme Court and clarity of the next installment amount, acceptance of its deferment request by DoT and generation of cash flow from its operations that it needs to settle/renew its liabilities/guarantees as they fall due,'' it added.

Ahead of its Q4 results, shares of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday closed 1.4% lower at ₹9.95 per share on the BSE.

