Vodafone Idea Q4 net loss widens to 7,023 crore

The company added that the said assumption of going concern is essentially dependent on its ability to raise additional funds as required, successful negotiations with lenders on continued support, refinancing of debts, monetisation of certain assets. It is also dependent on the ''outcome of the modification application filed with the Supreme Court and clarity of the next installment amount, acceptance of its deferment request by DoT and generation of cash flow from its operations that it needs to settle/renew its liabilities/guarantees as they fall due,'' it added.