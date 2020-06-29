“Vodafone Idea should not have any material cash in its balance sheet and we don’t foresee any bank lending to it at this juncture," said a ICICI Bank report on 19 June. However, the telco still has the option of UK-based Vodafone Plc making an additional payment of ₹6,700 crore as part of an ₹8,400 crore contingent liability plan. Further, completion of the proposed merger between Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers should aid the operator to garner funds, which has been delayed for the sixth time this year as the Infratel board is awaiting the apex court’s final decision on AGR payments.