Vodafone Idea Q4 preview: Losses mount, AGR burden clouds outlook
Summary
The telecom operator, which will declare March quarter earnings on 30 May, is expected to report a net loss of ₹7,162.5 crore in the March quarter.
NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea Ltd is set to report a loss for another quarter amid mounting financial pressure and fresh concerns over its survival owing to pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
