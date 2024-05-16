Vodafone Idea losses widen; telecom firm in talks with banks for debt funding
Vi is in discussions with banks to raise up to ₹25,000 crore and additional non-fund based facilities of up to ₹10,000 crore. Capex for the next three years is expected to be in the range of ₹50,000 crore to ₹55,000 crore
New Delhi: Vodafone Idea’s losses widened to ₹7,666 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, from ₹6,424 crore the year before, while revenues improved marginally to ₹10,639 crore, on the back of improving subscriber mix, 4G subscriber additions and change in entry level plan. Average revenue per user (Arpu), a key metric of profitability, improved to ₹146, up 7.6% on-year primarily aided by change in entry level plan and subscriber upgrades.