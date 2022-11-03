Vodafone Idea's losses widen to ₹7,592.5 crore in Q2 FY233 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 10:12 PM IST
- The carrier said that on a year-on-year basis, ARPU grew by 19.5% aided by tariff hikes and migration of subscribers to unlimited plans
NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea missed estimates as it widened its losses by 6% on-year to ₹7,592.5 crore in the quarter ended September from a loss of ₹7144.6 crore in the previous year, even as its revenue rose by 12.8% on-year to ₹10,614 crore from ₹9406.4 crore in the same period.