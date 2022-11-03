NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea missed estimates as it widened its losses by 6% on-year to ₹7,592.5 crore in the quarter ended September from a loss of ₹7144.6 crore in the previous year, even as its revenue rose by 12.8% on-year to ₹10,614 crore from ₹9406.4 crore in the same period.

On a sequential basis, net income was lower by 4% from ₹7,295.7 crore for the quarter ended June, but revenues were up by about 2% sequentially from Rs 10,410 crore.

The No 3 carrier reported an average revenue per user of Rs 131, higher by 2% from ₹128 in the previous quarter. ARPU is the key profitability parameter for telecom service providers. VI’s ARPU is the lowest amongst peers, with Airtel leading the pack at ₹190 per month.

However, the carrier said that on a year-on-year basis, ARPU grew by 19.5% aided by tariff hikes and migration of subscribers to unlimited plans.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA which is a key performance indicator shrunk to ₹4,097.5 crore for the quarter from ₹4,328.4 crore in the previous quarter, but it was higher than ₹3,862.9 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.

EBITDA was driven primarily by higher revenue and savings in spectrum usage charges, offset by higher network expenses – of about ₹1940 crore – and customer acquisition costs, the carrier said.

Network expenses were impacted since accounting for operating lease expenses has changed from rentals to depreciation on the right-of-use asset and finance cost for interest accrued on lease liability. Capex spend in the quarter rose to ₹1210 crore, up from ₹840 crore in the previous quarter.

Akshaya Moondra, chief executive officer at Vodafone Idea Limited, said that the carrier reported fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and 4G subscriber addition. With 1.4 million additions in the quarter, the total number of 4G subscribers stood at 120.6 million. Its total customer base was 234.4 million as of September 2022, lower than 255.4 million users as of the same quarter last financial year.

“Such performance is primarily driven by the continued increase in 4G subscriber base on the back of superior data and voice experience offered by Vi GIGAnet," he said.

The Aditya Birla Group promoted telecom services provider said that its board has recently approved issuance of Optionally Convertible Debentures amounting to ₹1600 crore to its tower vendor ATC India. The carrier owes dues of up to ₹3,000 crore to ATC and about ₹7,000 crore to its other vendor provider Indus Towers, with which it has entered into payment plan with softer terms.

It is awaiting conversion of interest on AGR dues of ₹16,000 crore into equity to be owned by the government as part of the relief package provided by the government last year. Mint reported on Thursday that the government has asked the carrier’s promoters to bring in more equity into the company before it proceeds with the conversion.

The issuance of OCDs to ATC is contingent on the conversion of the interest into equity by the government.

Vodafone Idea needs to raise ₹20,000 crore in debt and equity from investors to plough into 5G deployments and operations in order to stay afloat in a competitive Indian telecoms market, where rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have launched 5G services.

Moondra said, “We continue to remain engaged with our lenders and investors for further fund raising to make required investments for network expansion and 5G rollout."

The carrier’s gross debt was at ₹2.2 trillion, comprising deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1.36 trillion, including ₹17,260 crore towards spectrum acquired in recent spectrum auction and adjusted gross revenue liability of ₹68,590 crore that are due to the government. Debt from banks and financial institutions stands at ₹15,080 crore and Cash and cash equivalents were ₹190 crore.

The carrier’s leased liabilities have ballooned to ₹26,113 crore as of September 2022 from ₹11,432 crore in March 2022, and deferred payment obligations rose to ₹19,541 crore from ₹17,311 crore in the same period.