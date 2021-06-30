Vodafone Idea's Q4 loss narrows but no clarity on fundraise

In the fourth quarter, the company's total revenue from operations fell nearly 12% to ₹9,607.6 crore as against ₹10,894 crore quarter on quarter (QoQ). The company posted an exceptional loss of ₹974.3 crore during the fourth quarter. Its average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q4FY21 declined to ₹107 compared to ₹121 in Q3FY21, on account of removal of Interconnection Usage Charge (IUC) adjusting for which ARPU was broadly flat this quarter, it said. Vodafone Idea had over 267.8 million subscribers as of March 31, 2021. Ahead of its Q4 results, shares of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday closed 1.4% lower at ₹9.95 per share on the BSE.