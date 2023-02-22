Volatile commodities, spending hit Q3 profits
- A slump in staples and discretionary consumption dragged down India Inc’s earnings
- Companies in the banking, financial and auto sectors performed well in the Dec quarter
NEW DELHI : The December quarter earnings of India Inc. were impacted by a sluggish commodities sector and a slowdown in both discretionary and staple consumption, leading to a 15% decline in profits among 2,930 companies, excluding banking and finance, according to earnings data analyzed by Mint.
