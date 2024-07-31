Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 56.45% YOY

Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : Voltamp Transformers declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 32.89% & the profit increased by 56.45% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.08% and the profit decreased by 15.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.9% q-o-q & increased by 16.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.23% q-o-q & increased by 59.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹78.52 for Q1 which increased by 56.45% Y-o-Y.

Voltamp Transformers has delivered 16.5% return in the last 1 week, 75.16% return in the last 6 months and 109.82% YTD return.

Currently, Voltamp Transformers has a market cap of ₹13841.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14567 & ₹4212.05 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Voltamp Transformers Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 428.15 504.16 -15.08% 322.19 +32.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13.71 16.7 -17.9% 11.81 +16.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.97 3.35 -11.25% 2.32 +28.17% Total Operating Expense 355.33 406.77 -12.65% 276.52 +28.5% Operating Income 72.82 97.39 -25.23% 45.67 +59.43% Net Income Before Taxes 101.27 119.38 -15.17% 68.46 +47.92% Net Income 79.44 93.53 -15.06% 50.78 +56.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 78.52 92.45 -15.07% 50.19 +56.45%