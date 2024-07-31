Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 56.45% YOY

Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 32.89% YoY & profit increased by 56.45% YoY

Livemint
Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live
Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live

Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : Voltamp Transformers declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 32.89% & the profit increased by 56.45% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.08% and the profit decreased by 15.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.9% q-o-q & increased by 16.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.23% q-o-q & increased by 59.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 78.52 for Q1 which increased by 56.45% Y-o-Y.

Voltamp Transformers has delivered 16.5% return in the last 1 week, 75.16% return in the last 6 months and 109.82% YTD return.

Currently, Voltamp Transformers has a market cap of 13841.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 14567 & 4212.05 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Voltamp Transformers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue428.15504.16-15.08%322.19+32.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.7116.7-17.9%11.81+16.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.973.35-11.25%2.32+28.17%
Total Operating Expense355.33406.77-12.65%276.52+28.5%
Operating Income72.8297.39-25.23%45.67+59.43%
Net Income Before Taxes101.27119.38-15.17%68.46+47.92%
Net Income79.4493.53-15.06%50.78+56.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS78.5292.45-15.07%50.19+56.45%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹79.44Cr
₹428.15Cr
First Published:31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsVoltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 56.45% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation

    182.05
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.95 (-0.52%)

    GAIL India

    243.25
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    9.6 (4.11%)

    Tata Steel

    164.60
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    0.55 (0.34%)

    Bandhan Bank

    219.40
    10:47 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    -0.4 (-0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    96.70
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    5.4 (5.91%)

    Granules India

    619.50
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    31.7 (5.39%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    544.20
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    25.4 (4.9%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    770.35
    10:37 AM | 31 JUL 2024
    35.85 (4.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,740.00-124.00
      Chennai
      70,191.00-260.00
      Delhi
      70,260.00290.00
      Kolkata
      70,809.00-124.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue