Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 56.45% YOY

Livemint

Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : Voltamp Transformers declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 32.89% & the profit increased by 56.45% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.08% and the profit decreased by 15.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.9% q-o-q & increased by 16.14% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 25.23% q-o-q & increased by 59.43% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 78.52 for Q1 which increased by 56.45% Y-o-Y.

Voltamp Transformers has delivered 16.5% return in the last 1 week, 75.16% return in the last 6 months and 109.82% YTD return.

Currently, Voltamp Transformers has a market cap of 13841.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of 14567 & 4212.05 respectively.

As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Voltamp Transformers Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue428.15504.16-15.08%322.19+32.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13.7116.7-17.9%11.81+16.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.973.35-11.25%2.32+28.17%
Total Operating Expense355.33406.77-12.65%276.52+28.5%
Operating Income72.8297.39-25.23%45.67+59.43%
Net Income Before Taxes101.27119.38-15.17%68.46+47.92%
Net Income79.4493.53-15.06%50.78+56.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS78.5292.45-15.07%50.19+56.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹79.44Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹428.15Cr

