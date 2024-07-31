Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 56.45% YOY

Voltamp Transformers Q1 Results Live : Voltamp Transformers declared their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 32.89% & the profit increased by 56.45% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 15.08% and the profit decreased by 15.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 17.9% q-o-q & increased by 16.14% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 25.23% q-o-q & increased by 59.43% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹78.52 for Q1 which increased by 56.45% Y-o-Y.
Voltamp Transformers has delivered 16.5% return in the last 1 week, 75.16% return in the last 6 months and 109.82% YTD return.
Currently, Voltamp Transformers has a market cap of ₹13841.99 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14567 & ₹4212.05 respectively.
As of 31 Jul, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jul, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Voltamp Transformers Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|428.15
|504.16
|-15.08%
|322.19
|+32.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13.71
|16.7
|-17.9%
|11.81
|+16.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.97
|3.35
|-11.25%
|2.32
|+28.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|355.33
|406.77
|-12.65%
|276.52
|+28.5%
|Operating Income
|72.82
|97.39
|-25.23%
|45.67
|+59.43%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|101.27
|119.38
|-15.17%
|68.46
|+47.92%
|Net Income
|79.44
|93.53
|-15.06%
|50.78
|+56.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|78.52
|92.45
|-15.07%
|50.19
|+56.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹79.44Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹428.15Cr
