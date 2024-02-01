Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Voltamp Transformers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 86.4% YoY

Voltamp Transformers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 86.4% YoY

Livemint

Voltamp Transformers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.27% YoY & profit increased by 86.4% YoY

Voltamp Transformers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Voltamp Transformers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.27% & the profit increased by 86.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.1% and the profit increased by 38.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.55% q-o-q & increased by 14.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.28% q-o-q & increased by 92.58% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 93.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 86.41% Y-o-Y.

Voltamp Transformers has delivered 3.75% return in the last 1 week, 67.41% return in last 6 months and 19.79% YTD return.

Currently the Voltamp Transformers has a market cap of 7902.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of 8580 & 2397.37 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Voltamp Transformers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue408.48381.39+7.1%357.47+14.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.913.45-11.55%10.42+14.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.962.74+8.11%2.51+18.15%
Total Operating Expense306.61315.35-2.77%304.57+0.67%
Operating Income101.8866.03+54.28%52.9+92.58%
Net Income Before Taxes126.3983.64+51.11%66.41+90.32%
Net Income94.6168.44+38.24%50.76+86.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS93.5267.65+38.24%50.17+86.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹94.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹408.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

