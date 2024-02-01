Voltamp Transformers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 86.4% YoY

Voltamp Transformers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.27% & the profit increased by 86.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.1% and the profit increased by 38.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.55% q-o-q & increased by 14.23% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 54.28% q-o-q & increased by 92.58% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹93.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 86.41% Y-o-Y.

Voltamp Transformers has delivered 3.75% return in the last 1 week, 67.41% return in last 6 months and 19.79% YTD return.

Currently the Voltamp Transformers has a market cap of ₹7902.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8580 & ₹2397.37 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.

Voltamp Transformers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 408.48 381.39 +7.1% 357.47 +14.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.9 13.45 -11.55% 10.42 +14.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.96 2.74 +8.11% 2.51 +18.15% Total Operating Expense 306.61 315.35 -2.77% 304.57 +0.67% Operating Income 101.88 66.03 +54.28% 52.9 +92.58% Net Income Before Taxes 126.39 83.64 +51.11% 66.41 +90.32% Net Income 94.61 68.44 +38.24% 50.76 +86.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 93.52 67.65 +38.24% 50.17 +86.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹94.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹408.48Cr

