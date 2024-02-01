Voltamp Transformers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 86.4% YoY

Voltamp Transformers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.27% & the profit increased by 86.4% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.1% and the profit increased by 38.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 11.55% q-o-q & increased by 14.23% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 54.28% q-o-q & increased by 92.58% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹93.52 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 86.41% Y-o-Y.
Voltamp Transformers has delivered 3.75% return in the last 1 week, 67.41% return in last 6 months and 19.79% YTD return.
Currently the Voltamp Transformers has a market cap of ₹7902.43 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹8580 & ₹2397.37 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 01 Feb, 2024 was to Buy.
Voltamp Transformers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|408.48
|381.39
|+7.1%
|357.47
|+14.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.9
|13.45
|-11.55%
|10.42
|+14.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.96
|2.74
|+8.11%
|2.51
|+18.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|306.61
|315.35
|-2.77%
|304.57
|+0.67%
|Operating Income
|101.88
|66.03
|+54.28%
|52.9
|+92.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|126.39
|83.64
|+51.11%
|66.41
|+90.32%
|Net Income
|94.61
|68.44
|+38.24%
|50.76
|+86.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|93.52
|67.65
|+38.24%
|50.17
|+86.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹94.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹408.48Cr
