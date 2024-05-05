Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.15% YOY

Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live : Voltamp Transformers announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, with a 14.62% increase in revenue and a 22.15% rise in profit year-over-year.
The company experienced a 23.42% growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.15%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 40.35% quarter-over-quarter and 82.61% year-over-year.
Operating income was down by 4.41% sequentially but increased by 7.91% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹92.45, reflecting a 22.17% increase year-over-year.
Voltamp Transformers delivered impressive returns of 9.43% in the last week, 125.9% in the last 6 months, and 67.88% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹11075.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹10988.8 & ₹2898.37 respectively.
Analysts covering Voltamp Transformers have provided varied ratings, with 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy rating as of 05 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.
Voltamp Transformers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|504.16
|408.48
|+23.42%
|439.86
|+14.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.7
|11.9
|+40.35%
|9.15
|+82.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.35
|2.96
|+13.13%
|2.57
|+30.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|406.77
|306.61
|+32.67%
|349.61
|+16.35%
|Operating Income
|97.39
|101.88
|-4.41%
|90.25
|+7.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|119.38
|126.39
|-5.55%
|100.85
|+18.38%
|Net Income
|93.53
|94.61
|-1.15%
|76.57
|+22.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|92.45
|93.52
|-1.14%
|75.68
|+22.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹93.53Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹504.16Cr
