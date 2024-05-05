Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.15% YOY

Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.62% YoY & profit increased by 22.15% YoY

Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live : Voltamp Transformers announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, with a 14.62% increase in revenue and a 22.15% rise in profit year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company experienced a 23.42% growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.15%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 40.35% quarter-over-quarter and 82.61% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was down by 4.41% sequentially but increased by 7.91% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹92.45, reflecting a 22.17% increase year-over-year.

Voltamp Transformers delivered impressive returns of 9.43% in the last week, 125.9% in the last 6 months, and 67.88% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹11075.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹10988.8 & ₹2898.37 respectively.

Analysts covering Voltamp Transformers have provided varied ratings, with 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy rating as of 05 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voltamp Transformers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 504.16 408.48 +23.42% 439.86 +14.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.7 11.9 +40.35% 9.15 +82.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.35 2.96 +13.13% 2.57 +30.1% Total Operating Expense 406.77 306.61 +32.67% 349.61 +16.35% Operating Income 97.39 101.88 -4.41% 90.25 +7.91% Net Income Before Taxes 119.38 126.39 -5.55% 100.85 +18.38% Net Income 93.53 94.61 -1.15% 76.57 +22.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 92.45 93.52 -1.14% 75.68 +22.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹93.53Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹504.16Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!