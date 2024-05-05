Hello User
Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 22.15% YOY

Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.62% YoY & profit increased by 22.15% YoY

Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live

Voltamp Transformers Q4 Results Live : Voltamp Transformers announced their Q4 results on 02 May, 2024, with a 14.62% increase in revenue and a 22.15% rise in profit year-over-year.

The company experienced a 23.42% growth in revenue compared to the previous quarter, while the profit saw a slight decrease of 1.15%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses surged by 40.35% quarter-over-quarter and 82.61% year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 4.41% sequentially but increased by 7.91% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 92.45, reflecting a 22.17% increase year-over-year.

Voltamp Transformers delivered impressive returns of 9.43% in the last week, 125.9% in the last 6 months, and 67.88% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market cap of 11075.31 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 10988.8 & 2898.37 respectively.

Analysts covering Voltamp Transformers have provided varied ratings, with 1 Hold, 1 Buy, and 1 Strong Buy rating as of 05 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy.

Voltamp Transformers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue504.16408.48+23.42%439.86+14.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.711.9+40.35%9.15+82.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.352.96+13.13%2.57+30.1%
Total Operating Expense406.77306.61+32.67%349.61+16.35%
Operating Income97.39101.88-4.41%90.25+7.91%
Net Income Before Taxes119.38126.39-5.55%100.85+18.38%
Net Income93.5394.61-1.15%76.57+22.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS92.4593.52-1.14%75.68+22.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹93.53Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹504.16Cr

