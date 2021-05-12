Voltas net profit jumps 49% to 239 crore in March quarter

Total income in the January-March quarter jumped 25 per cent to ₹2,683 crore as compared with ₹2,150 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: Voltas Ltd, a Tata Group company and leading air-conditioner manufacturer, on Wednesday reported a 49 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹239 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Total income in the January-March quarter jumped 25 per cent to ₹2,683 crore as compared with ₹2,150 crore in the year-ago period, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Voltas' revenue from unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use was up 20 per cent at ₹1,437 crore, compared with ₹1,199 crore a year ago.

Voltas said the cooling products business made good recovery, after easing of the lockdown situation, and achieved overall volume growth of 18 per cent.

Revenue from electro-mechanical projects and service also increased 37 per cent to ₹1,104 crore, against ₹805 crore a year ago.

Revenue from engineering products and services was at ₹98 crore, compared with ₹95 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Shares of Voltas Ltd settled 3.93 per cent lower at ₹970.55 apiece on the BSE.

