Voltas net profit jumps 49% to 239 crore in March quarter

Voltas net profit jumps 49% to ₹239 crore in March quarter1 min read . 05:29 PM IST
Total income in the January-March quarter jumped 25 per cent to ₹2,683 crore as compared with ₹2,150 crore in the year-ago period
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Total income in the January-March quarter jumped 25 per cent to ₹2,683 crore as compared with ₹2,150 crore in the year-ago period
New Delhi: Voltas Ltd, a Tata Group company and leading air-conditioner manufacturer, on Wednesday reported a 49 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹239 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
New Delhi: Voltas Ltd, a Tata Group company and leading air-conditioner manufacturer, on Wednesday reported a 49 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹239 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
Its consolidated net profit was ₹160 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.
Its consolidated net profit was ₹160 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.
Total income in the January-March quarter jumped 25 per cent to ₹2,683 crore as compared with ₹2,150 crore in the year-ago period, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.
Voltas' revenue from unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use was up 20 per cent at ₹1,437 crore, compared with ₹1,199 crore a year ago.
Voltas said the cooling products business made good recovery, after easing of the lockdown situation, and achieved overall volume growth of 18 per cent.
Revenue from electro-mechanical projects and service also increased 37 per cent to ₹1,104 crore, against ₹805 crore a year ago.
Revenue from engineering products and services was at ₹98 crore, compared with ₹95 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The company's board of directors recommended a dividend of ₹5 per share for the year 2020-21.
Shares of Voltas Ltd settled 3.93 per cent lower at ₹970.55 apiece on the BSE.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!