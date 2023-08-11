Voltas Ltd on Friday reported an 18.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹129.29 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹108.88 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was down 10.2% from ₹143.92 crore in Q4FY23. Voltas share price today closed nearly 1% lower at ₹828.65 apiece on BSE.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 21.4% on year to ₹3,359.86 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹2,768 crore in Q1FY23. Total income to ₹3,429.83 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹2,794.75 crore in the year-ago period.

(more to come)