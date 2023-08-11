Voltas Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 18.7% on year to ₹129.29 crore1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:38 PM IST
Voltas Ltd reports 18.7% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to ₹129.29 crore, revenue up 21.4% to ₹3,359.86 crores.
Voltas Ltd on Friday reported an 18.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹129.29 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹108.88 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was down 10.2% from ₹143.92 crore in Q4FY23. Voltas share price today closed nearly 1% lower at ₹828.65 apiece on BSE.