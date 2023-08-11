Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Voltas Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 18.7% on year to 129.29 crore

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:38 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

Voltas Ltd reports 18.7% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to 129.29 crore, revenue up 21.4% to 3,359.86 crores.

Voltas share price today closed nearly 1% lower at 828.65 apiece on BSE.

Voltas Ltd on Friday reported an 18.7% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 129.29 crore. The company had reported a profit of 108.88 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net profit was down 10.2% from 143.92 crore in Q4FY23. Voltas share price today closed nearly 1% lower at 828.65 apiece on BSE.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose 21.4% on year to 3,359.86 crores during the quarter ended June from 2,768 crore in Q1FY23. Total income to 3,429.83 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 2,794.75 crore in the year-ago period.

(more to come)

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:38 PM IST
