Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Voltas Q2 result: Tata-owned firm reports net profit of 36 crore, board approves fundraising via NCDs

Voltas Q2 result: Tata-owned firm reports net profit of 36 crore, board approves fundraising via NCDs

Sharmila Bhadoria

Voltas Q2 result: Tata Group subsidiary in the ac and engineering service segment reported a 700% rise in its net profit to 35.6 crore against a loss of 6.04 crore in a year ago period

Voltas reported a net profit of 35.56 crore in the September quarter of current financial year

Tata Group's global air conditioning and engineering service provider, Voltas reported net profit to 35.65 crore in Q2 FY24 against a loss of 6.04 crore in a year ago period.

The leading air conditioner maker's total income increased to 2,364 crore for the second quarter against 1,833 crore in the year-ago period, Voltas Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: After Sep qtr blitz, Bajaj Auto’s profitability engines may cool

Voltas shares closed 0.68% higher at 839.30 per share on BSE on Thursday. Company's share value increased by 7.29% YTD and by 11.03% in one year.

Other than the announcement September quarter result, Voltas Board of Directors approved a proposal to raise up to 500 crore for capital expenditure. The funds would be raised through the issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, said the company in its BSE filing on Thursday.

Also Read: Don't go overboard on equities, suggests Bandhan MF; recommends this strategy

The funds would be utilised for the capital expenditure for its new manufacturing plants at Chennai and Waghodia in Gujarat.

Growth in different segments

Despite erratic monsoon and weak consumer sentiment, Voltas witnessed a decent growth in its unitary cooling segment. The overall volume growth of the unitary cooling products stood at 20% over the corresponding quarter last year. Segment revenue increased by 15% to 1209 crore against 1048 crore.

Also Read: Blue Jet Healthcare IPO opens on October 25, price band set at 329-346 apiece

Voltas witnessed an impressive growth in is electro-mechanical projects and services segments. Revenue of this segment was higher at 924 crore against 554 crore in the year ago period. There was a slight improvement in its engineering products and services. Segment growth stood at 134 crores.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 11:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.