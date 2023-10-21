Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Voltas Q2 FY24 results: profit at 36.68Cr, Revenue increased by 29.65% YoY

Voltas Q2 FY24 results: profit at 36.68Cr, Revenue increased by 29.65% YoY

Livemint

Voltas Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.65% YoY & profit at 36.68Cr

Voltas Q2 FY24 Results

Voltas declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 29.65% & the profit came at 36.68cr. It is noteworthy that Voltas had declared a loss of 7.41cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 31.76%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.74% q-o-q & increased by 11.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 66.34% q-o-q & increased by 483.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.11 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 39.47% Y-o-Y.

Voltas has delivered -2.11% return in the last 1 week, -3.3% return in the last 6 months, and 4.88% YTD return.

Currently, Voltas has a market cap of 27756.27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 934 & 737.2 respectively.

As of 21 Oct, 2023, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

Voltas Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2292.753359.86-31.76%1768.36+29.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total194.47180.5+7.74%174.75+11.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.6811.26+3.73%9.7+20.41%
Total Operating Expense2234.163185.77-29.87%1783.65+25.26%
Operating Income58.59174.09-66.34%-15.29+483.19%
Net Income Before Taxes84.96202.91-58.13%13.44+532.14%
Net Income36.68129.29-71.63%-7.41+595.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.113.91-71.61%1.83-39.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹36.68Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2292.75Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 21 Oct 2023, 02:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.