Voltas Q2 FY24 results: profit at 36.68Cr, Revenue increased by 29.65% YoY

Voltas Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 29.65% YoY & profit at ₹36.68Cr
Voltas declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 29.65% & the profit came at ₹36.68cr. It is noteworthy that Voltas had declared a loss of ₹7.41cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 31.76%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.74% q-o-q & increased by 11.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 66.34% q-o-q & increased by 483.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.11 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 39.47% Y-o-Y.
Voltas has delivered -2.11% return in the last 1 week, -3.3% return in the last 6 months, and 4.88% YTD return.
Currently, Voltas has a market cap of ₹27756.27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹934 & ₹737.2 respectively.
As of 21 Oct, 2023, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.
Voltas Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2292.75
|3359.86
|-31.76%
|1768.36
|+29.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|194.47
|180.5
|+7.74%
|174.75
|+11.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.68
|11.26
|+3.73%
|9.7
|+20.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|2234.16
|3185.77
|-29.87%
|1783.65
|+25.26%
|Operating Income
|58.59
|174.09
|-66.34%
|-15.29
|+483.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|84.96
|202.91
|-58.13%
|13.44
|+532.14%
|Net Income
|36.68
|129.29
|-71.63%
|-7.41
|+595.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.11
|3.91
|-71.61%
|1.83
|-39.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹36.68Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2292.75Cr
