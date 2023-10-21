Voltas Q2 FY24 results: profit at 36.68Cr, Revenue increased by 29.65% YoY

Voltas declared their Q2 FY24 results on 19 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 29.65% & the profit came at ₹36.68cr. It is noteworthy that Voltas had declared a loss of ₹7.41cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 31.76%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.74% q-o-q & increased by 11.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 66.34% q-o-q & increased by 483.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.11 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 39.47% Y-o-Y.

Voltas has delivered -2.11% return in the last 1 week, -3.3% return in the last 6 months, and 4.88% YTD return.

Currently, Voltas has a market cap of ₹27756.27 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹934 & ₹737.2 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 21 Oct, 2023, out of 38 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

Voltas Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2292.75 3359.86 -31.76% 1768.36 +29.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 194.47 180.5 +7.74% 174.75 +11.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.68 11.26 +3.73% 9.7 +20.41% Total Operating Expense 2234.16 3185.77 -29.87% 1783.65 +25.26% Operating Income 58.59 174.09 -66.34% -15.29 +483.19% Net Income Before Taxes 84.96 202.91 -58.13% 13.44 +532.14% Net Income 36.68 129.29 -71.63% -7.41 +595.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.11 3.91 -71.61% 1.83 -39.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹36.68Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2292.75Cr

