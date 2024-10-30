Voltas Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 265.29% YoY

Voltas Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.23% YoY & profit increased by 265.29% YoY

Published30 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Voltas Q2 Results Live
Voltas Q2 Results Live

Voltas Q2 Results Live : Voltas has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 29, revealing a remarkable year-on-year growth in profit. The company reported a profit increase of 265.29%, driven by a topline revenue increase of 14.23%.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Voltas faced significant challenges, with revenue declining by 46.78% and profit decreasing by 59.91%. This stark contrast highlights the volatility in the company's performance.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 17.74% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 22.47% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.

Operating income was also affected, showing a decline of 64.48% compared to the previous quarter, but reflecting an impressive increase of 148.81% year-over-year, illustrating the company's ability to rebound over a longer time frame.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.05, which represents a substantial year-on-year increase of 264.86%. This figure underscores Voltas' strong profit generation relative to its shares outstanding.

Despite the positive yearly growth, Voltas has recorded a -1.34% return over the last week, though it boasts a 20.06% return over the last six months and an impressive 80.98% year-to-date return.

As of the latest data, Voltas holds a market capitalization of 58,586.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,944.90 and a low of 811.15, reflecting significant stock price fluctuations over the year.

The analyst sentiment surrounding Voltas is mixed; out of 34 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 have rated it as Sell, 8 have a Hold rating, 11 have a Buy rating, and 6 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 30, 2024, is to Hold, indicating cautious optimism among market experts.

Voltas Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2619.114921.02-46.78%2292.75+14.23%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total238.16202.27+17.74%194.47+22.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.4313.43+22.34%11.68+40.67%
Total Operating Expense2473.334510.65-45.17%2234.16+10.71%
Operating Income145.78410.37-64.48%58.59+148.81%
Net Income Before Taxes205.43451.52-54.5%84.96+141.8%
Net Income133.99334.23-59.91%36.68+265.29%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.0510.1-59.9%1.11+264.86%
₹133.99Cr
₹2619.11Cr
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
