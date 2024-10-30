Voltas Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 265.29% YoY

Voltas Q2 Results Live : Voltas has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 29, revealing a remarkable year-on-year growth in profit. The company reported a profit increase of 265.29%, driven by a topline revenue increase of 14.23%.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Voltas faced significant challenges, with revenue declining by 46.78% and profit decreasing by 59.91%. This stark contrast highlights the volatility in the company's performance.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 17.74% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 22.47% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability.
Operating income was also affected, showing a decline of 64.48% compared to the previous quarter, but reflecting an impressive increase of 148.81% year-over-year, illustrating the company's ability to rebound over a longer time frame.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.05, which represents a substantial year-on-year increase of 264.86%. This figure underscores Voltas' strong profit generation relative to its shares outstanding.
Despite the positive yearly growth, Voltas has recorded a -1.34% return over the last week, though it boasts a 20.06% return over the last six months and an impressive 80.98% year-to-date return.
As of the latest data, Voltas holds a market capitalization of ₹58,586.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,944.90 and a low of ₹811.15, reflecting significant stock price fluctuations over the year.
The analyst sentiment surrounding Voltas is mixed; out of 34 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 have rated it as Sell, 8 have a Hold rating, 11 have a Buy rating, and 6 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 30, 2024, is to Hold, indicating cautious optimism among market experts.
Voltas Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2619.11
|4921.02
|-46.78%
|2292.75
|+14.23%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|238.16
|202.27
|+17.74%
|194.47
|+22.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|16.43
|13.43
|+22.34%
|11.68
|+40.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|2473.33
|4510.65
|-45.17%
|2234.16
|+10.71%
|Operating Income
|145.78
|410.37
|-64.48%
|58.59
|+148.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|205.43
|451.52
|-54.5%
|84.96
|+141.8%
|Net Income
|133.99
|334.23
|-59.91%
|36.68
|+265.29%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.05
|10.1
|-59.9%
|1.11
|+264.86%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹133.99Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2619.11Cr
