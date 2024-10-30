Voltas Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 265.29% YoY

Voltas Q2 Results Live : Voltas has declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on October 29, revealing a remarkable year-on-year growth in profit. The company reported a profit increase of 265.29%, driven by a topline revenue increase of 14.23%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Voltas faced significant challenges, with revenue declining by 46.78% and profit decreasing by 59.91%. This stark contrast highlights the volatility in the company's performance.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 17.74% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 22.47% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could impact future profitability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was also affected, showing a decline of 64.48% compared to the previous quarter, but reflecting an impressive increase of 148.81% year-over-year, illustrating the company's ability to rebound over a longer time frame.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.05, which represents a substantial year-on-year increase of 264.86%. This figure underscores Voltas' strong profit generation relative to its shares outstanding.

Despite the positive yearly growth, Voltas has recorded a -1.34% return over the last week, though it boasts a 20.06% return over the last six months and an impressive 80.98% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of the latest data, Voltas holds a market capitalization of ₹58,586.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,944.90 and a low of ₹811.15, reflecting significant stock price fluctuations over the year.

The analyst sentiment surrounding Voltas is mixed; out of 34 analysts covering the company, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 have rated it as Sell, 8 have a Hold rating, 11 have a Buy rating, and 6 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of October 30, 2024, is to Hold, indicating cautious optimism among market experts.

Voltas Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2619.11 4921.02 -46.78% 2292.75 +14.23% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 238.16 202.27 +17.74% 194.47 +22.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.43 13.43 +22.34% 11.68 +40.67% Total Operating Expense 2473.33 4510.65 -45.17% 2234.16 +10.71% Operating Income 145.78 410.37 -64.48% 58.59 +148.81% Net Income Before Taxes 205.43 451.52 -54.5% 84.96 +141.8% Net Income 133.99 334.23 -59.91% 36.68 +265.29% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.05 10.1 -59.9% 1.11 +264.86%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹133.99Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹2619.11Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}