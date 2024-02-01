Voltas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 69.73% YoY

Voltas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.92% & the loss decreased by 69.73% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.52% and the loss increased by 191.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.21% q-o-q & increased by 17.48% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 78.53% q-o-q & increased by 117.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.92 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 44.25% Y-o-Y.

Voltas has delivered -0.75% return in the last 1 week, 27.53% return in the last 6 months, and 3.94% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voltas Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2625.72 2292.75 +14.52% 2005.61 +30.92% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 204.61 194.47 +5.21% 174.16 +17.48% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.84 11.68 +9.93% 11.05 +16.2% Total Operating Expense 2613.14 2234.16 +16.96% 2077.68 +25.77% Operating Income 12.58 58.59 -78.53% -72.07 +117.46% Net Income Before Taxes 20.85 84.96 -75.46% -80.46 +125.91% Net Income -33.41 36.68 -191.09% -110.38 +69.73% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.92 1.11 -182.88% -0.64 -44.25%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-33.41Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2625.72Cr

