Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Voltas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 69.73% YoY

Livemint

Voltas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.92% YoY & loss decreased by 69.73% YoY

Voltas Q3 FY24 Results Live

Voltas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.92% & the loss decreased by 69.73% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.52% and the loss increased by 191.09%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.21% q-o-q & increased by 17.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 78.53% q-o-q & increased by 117.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.92 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 44.25% Y-o-Y.

Voltas has delivered -0.75% return in the last 1 week, 27.53% return in the last 6 months, and 3.94% YTD return.

Currently, Voltas has a market cap of 33647.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1068.25 & 745 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

Voltas Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2625.722292.75+14.52%2005.61+30.92%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total204.61194.47+5.21%174.16+17.48%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.8411.68+9.93%11.05+16.2%
Total Operating Expense2613.142234.16+16.96%2077.68+25.77%
Operating Income12.5858.59-78.53%-72.07+117.46%
Net Income Before Taxes20.8584.96-75.46%-80.46+125.91%
Net Income-33.4136.68-191.09%-110.38+69.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.921.11-182.88%-0.64-44.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-33.41Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2625.72Cr

