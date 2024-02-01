Voltas Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Falls by 69.73% YoY

Voltas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 30.92% & the loss decreased by 69.73% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 14.52% and the loss increased by 191.09%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.21% q-o-q & increased by 17.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 78.53% q-o-q & increased by 117.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.92 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 44.25% Y-o-Y.
Voltas has delivered -0.75% return in the last 1 week, 27.53% return in the last 6 months, and 3.94% YTD return.
Currently, Voltas has a market cap of ₹33647.67 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1068.25 & ₹745 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 11 analysts have given a Hold rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.
Voltas Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2625.72
|2292.75
|+14.52%
|2005.61
|+30.92%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|204.61
|194.47
|+5.21%
|174.16
|+17.48%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.84
|11.68
|+9.93%
|11.05
|+16.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|2613.14
|2234.16
|+16.96%
|2077.68
|+25.77%
|Operating Income
|12.58
|58.59
|-78.53%
|-72.07
|+117.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.85
|84.96
|-75.46%
|-80.46
|+125.91%
|Net Income
|-33.41
|36.68
|-191.09%
|-110.38
|+69.73%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.92
|1.11
|-182.88%
|-0.64
|-44.25%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-33.41Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2625.72Cr
