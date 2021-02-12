OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Company Results >Voltas Q3 profit jumps 46% at 129 crore
Voltas, a leading air-conditioner manufacturer, said the cooling products business made a good recovery, post easing of the lockdown restrictions
Voltas, a leading air-conditioner manufacturer, said the cooling products business made a good recovery, post easing of the lockdown restrictions

Voltas Q3 profit jumps 46% at 129 crore

1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 03:06 PM IST PTI

  • Total income during the period under review stood at 2,046.26 crore, up 32.29 per cent, as against 1,546.76 crore in the year-ago quarter
  • The company had posted a net profit of 87.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year

Tata Group company Voltas Ltd on Friday reported 46.26 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at 128.64 crore for December quarter 2020-21.

The company had posted a net profit of 87.95 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | India speeds up vaccination drive

Total income during the period under review stood at 2,046.26 crore, up 32.29 per cent, as against 1,546.76 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said.

Voltas, a leading air-conditioner manufacturer, said the cooling products business made a good recovery, post easing of the lockdown restrictions and achieved a record overall volume growth of 40 per cent.

Voltas' revenue from unitary cooling products for comfort and commercial use segment increased 40 per cent to 840 crore as compared to 601 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. 

The company's electro-mechanical projects and services segment had a revenue of 1,017 crore as compared to 808 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate filing, Voltas said the board has approved transfer of domestic projects business to its wholly-owned subsidiary Universal MEP Projects & Engineering Services by slump sale through a business transfer agreement.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The business being transferred pertains to mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP)/heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) and water projects, mining and construction equipment and textile machinery division at a cash consideration of 1,000-1,200 crore.

Voltas said the rationale for sale is to focus on B2C (business-to-consumer) businesses and B2B (business-to-business) businesses, independent of each other, and to expand their respective growths.

Shares of Voltas were trading 2.09 per cent lower at 1,078.05 apiece on BSE.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout