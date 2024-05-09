Voltas Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.09% YOY

Voltas Q4 Results Live : Voltas declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 42.14% & the profit decreased by 19.09% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 60.07% and the profit increased by 482.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 18.69% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1047.43% q-o-q & decreased by 13.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.52 for Q4 which decreased by 18.46% Y-o-Y.
Voltas has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, 70.79% return in the last 6 months and 41.99% YTD return.
Currently, Voltas has a market cap of ₹45966.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1502.3 & ₹745 respectively.
As of 09 May, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Hold.
Voltas Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4202.88
|2625.72
|+60.07%
|2956.8
|+42.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|199.18
|204.61
|-2.65%
|167.82
|+18.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.81
|12.84
|-8.02%
|10.38
|+13.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|4024.11
|2610.14
|+54.17%
|2749.01
|+46.38%
|Operating Income
|178.77
|15.58
|+1047.43%
|207.79
|-13.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|174.08
|23.85
|+629.9%
|213.84
|-18.59%
|Net Income
|116.44
|-30.41
|+482.9%
|143.92
|-19.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.52
|-0.92
|+482.45%
|4.31
|-18.46%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹116.44Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4202.88Cr
