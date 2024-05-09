Voltas Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.09% YOY

Voltas Q4 Results Live : Voltas declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 42.14% & the profit decreased by 19.09% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 60.07% and the profit increased by 482.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 18.69% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 1047.43% q-o-q & decreased by 13.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.52 for Q4 which decreased by 18.46% Y-o-Y.

Voltas has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, 70.79% return in the last 6 months and 41.99% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Voltas has a market cap of ₹45966.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1502.3 & ₹745 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voltas Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4202.88 2625.72 +60.07% 2956.8 +42.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 199.18 204.61 -2.65% 167.82 +18.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.81 12.84 -8.02% 10.38 +13.78% Total Operating Expense 4024.11 2610.14 +54.17% 2749.01 +46.38% Operating Income 178.77 15.58 +1047.43% 207.79 -13.97% Net Income Before Taxes 174.08 23.85 +629.9% 213.84 -18.59% Net Income 116.44 -30.41 +482.9% 143.92 -19.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.52 -0.92 +482.45% 4.31 -18.46%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹116.44Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4202.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!