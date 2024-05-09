Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Voltas Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.09% YOY

Voltas Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 19.09% YOY

Livemint

Voltas Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 42.14% YoY & profit decreased by 19.09% YoY

Voltas Q4 Results Live

Voltas Q4 Results Live : Voltas declared their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024. The topline increased by 42.14% & the profit decreased by 19.09% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 60.07% and the profit increased by 482.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.65% q-o-q & increased by 18.69% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1047.43% q-o-q & decreased by 13.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.52 for Q4 which decreased by 18.46% Y-o-Y.

Voltas has delivered -5.35% return in the last 1 week, 70.79% return in the last 6 months and 41.99% YTD return.

Currently, Voltas has a market cap of 45966.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1502.3 & 745 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 34 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 09 May, 2024, was to Hold.

Voltas Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4202.882625.72+60.07%2956.8+42.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total199.18204.61-2.65%167.82+18.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.8112.84-8.02%10.38+13.78%
Total Operating Expense4024.112610.14+54.17%2749.01+46.38%
Operating Income178.7715.58+1047.43%207.79-13.97%
Net Income Before Taxes174.0823.85+629.9%213.84-18.59%
Net Income116.44-30.41+482.9%143.92-19.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.52-0.92+482.45%4.31-18.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹116.44Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4202.88Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.