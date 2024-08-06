VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.41% YOY

VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.86% YoY & profit decreased by 60.41% YoY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live
VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live

VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live : VRL Logistics declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.86% & the profit decreased by 60.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 37.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.07% q-o-q & increased by 18.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 46.02% q-o-q & decreased by 52.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.54 for Q1 which decreased by 60.31% Y-o-Y.

VRL Logistics has delivered -4.58% return in the last 1 week, -23.32% return in last 6 months and -29.37% YTD return.

Currently the VRL Logistics has a market cap of 4759.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 799 & 511.25 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

VRL Logistics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue727.21768.4-5.36%674.22+7.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total132.14128.21+3.07%111.2+18.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization61.558.28+5.53%48.92+25.71%
Total Operating Expense701.81721.34-2.71%621.22+12.97%
Operating Income25.447.06-46.02%53-52.08%
Net Income Before Taxes17.629.11-39.56%45.61-61.42%
Net Income13.4421.54-37.61%33.95-60.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.542.46-37.4%3.88-60.31%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹13.44Cr
₹727.21Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
    • Employment Type

