VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.41% YOY

VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live : VRL Logistics declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.86% & the profit decreased by 60.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 37.61%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.07% q-o-q & increased by 18.83% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 46.02% q-o-q & decreased by 52.08% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q1 which decreased by 60.31% Y-o-Y.

VRL Logistics has delivered -4.58% return in the last 1 week, -23.32% return in last 6 months and -29.37% YTD return.

Currently the VRL Logistics has a market cap of ₹4759.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹799 & ₹511.25 respectively.

As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.

VRL Logistics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 727.21 768.4 -5.36% 674.22 +7.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 132.14 128.21 +3.07% 111.2 +18.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 61.5 58.28 +5.53% 48.92 +25.71% Total Operating Expense 701.81 721.34 -2.71% 621.22 +12.97% Operating Income 25.4 47.06 -46.02% 53 -52.08% Net Income Before Taxes 17.6 29.11 -39.56% 45.61 -61.42% Net Income 13.44 21.54 -37.61% 33.95 -60.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.54 2.46 -37.4% 3.88 -60.31%