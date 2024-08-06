VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 60.41% YOY

VRL Logistics Q1 Results Live : VRL Logistics declared their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 7.86% & the profit decreased by 60.41% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.36% and the profit decreased by 37.61%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.07% q-o-q & increased by 18.83% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 46.02% q-o-q & decreased by 52.08% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.54 for Q1 which decreased by 60.31% Y-o-Y.
VRL Logistics has delivered -4.58% return in the last 1 week, -23.32% return in last 6 months and -29.37% YTD return.
Currently the VRL Logistics has a market cap of ₹4759.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹799 & ₹511.25 respectively.
As of 06 Aug, 2024 out of 9 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 06 Aug, 2024 was to Buy.
VRL Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|727.21
|768.4
|-5.36%
|674.22
|+7.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|132.14
|128.21
|+3.07%
|111.2
|+18.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|61.5
|58.28
|+5.53%
|48.92
|+25.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|701.81
|721.34
|-2.71%
|621.22
|+12.97%
|Operating Income
|25.4
|47.06
|-46.02%
|53
|-52.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.6
|29.11
|-39.56%
|45.61
|-61.42%
|Net Income
|13.44
|21.54
|-37.61%
|33.95
|-60.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.54
|2.46
|-37.4%
|3.88
|-60.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.44Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹727.21Cr
