VRL Logistics Q2 Results 2024: Profit Surges 81.68% Year-Over-Year

VRL Logistics reported a remarkable Q2 in 2024, with revenue rising 12.71% YoY and profit soaring 81.68% YoY, reaching 35.82 crore on total revenue of 799.48 crore.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
VRL Logistics Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024
VRL Logistics Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

VRL Logistics Q2 Results 2024:VRL Logistics declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 13, 2024, showcasing a significant growth trajectory. The company reported a profit of 35.82 crore, marking an impressive increase of 81.68% compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue for Q2 2024 also demonstrated robust growth, climbing to 799.48 crore, which represents a 12.71% increase year-over-year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.94%, while profits surged by an astonishing 166.53%.

Despite the positive overall performance, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 2.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.71% year-over-year, indicating that operational costs are on the rise.

In terms of operating income, VRL Logistics saw a remarkable improvement of 172.6% quarter-over-quarter, with a year-over-year increase of 72.59%. This reflects the company's ability to enhance its profitability through operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 came in at 4.09, which is an increase of 84.6% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.

However, VRL Logistics' stock performance has been under pressure recently, with a -4.4% return in the past week, -2.77% over the last six months, and a significant -30.83% year-to-date return.

As of November 14, 2024, VRL Logistics has a market capitalization of 4661.2 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of 799 and a low of 511.25.

Out of nine analysts covering VRL Logistics, the ratings are mixed, with two analysts advising Sell, one suggesting Hold, one recommending Buy, and five analysts favoring Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of November 14, 2024, remains a Buy.

VRL Logistics Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue799.48727.21+9.94%709.33+12.71%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total135.8132.14+2.77%118.39+14.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization63.861.5+3.73%52.21+22.2%
Total Operating Expense730.25701.81+4.05%669.21+9.12%
Operating Income69.2425.4+172.6%40.12+72.59%
Net Income Before Taxes49.317.6+180.18%27.59+78.67%
Net Income35.8213.44+166.53%19.71+81.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.091.54+165.58%2.22+84.6%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹35.82Cr
₹799.48Cr
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsVRL Logistics Q2 Results 2024: Profit Surges 81.68% Year-Over-Year

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.30
    12:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.68%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.45
    12:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    776.65
    12:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -9.75 (-1.24%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.30
    12:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.15 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,854.45
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -10 (-0.54%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Westlife Development share price

    675.90
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -50.35 (-6.93%)

    SKF India share price

    4,610.15
    12:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -261.8 (-5.37%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,210.50
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -238.6 (-5.36%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,785.95
    12:22 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -347.15 (-4.87%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,937.45
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    348.35 (7.59%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,274.45
    12:23 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    87.6 (7.38%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    82.78
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    4.63 (5.92%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    316.10
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    16.7 (5.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.