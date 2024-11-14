VRL Logistics Q2 Results 2024: Profit Surges 81.68% Year-Over-Year

VRL Logistics Q2 Results 2024:VRL Logistics declared its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on November 13, 2024, showcasing a significant growth trajectory. The company reported a profit of ₹35.82 crore, marking an impressive increase of 81.68% compared to the same quarter last year.

The revenue for Q2 2024 also demonstrated robust growth, climbing to ₹799.48 crore, which represents a 12.71% increase year-over-year. In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.94%, while profits surged by an astonishing 166.53%.

Despite the positive overall performance, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a rise of 2.77% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 14.71% year-over-year, indicating that operational costs are on the rise.

In terms of operating income, VRL Logistics saw a remarkable improvement of 172.6% quarter-over-quarter, with a year-over-year increase of 72.59%. This reflects the company's ability to enhance its profitability through operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 came in at ₹4.09, which is an increase of 84.6% year-over-year, further highlighting the company's strong financial performance.

However, VRL Logistics' stock performance has been under pressure recently, with a -4.4% return in the past week, -2.77% over the last six months, and a significant -30.83% year-to-date return.

As of November 14, 2024, VRL Logistics has a market capitalization of ₹4661.2 crore, with its shares trading between a 52-week high of ₹799 and a low of ₹511.25.

Out of nine analysts covering VRL Logistics, the ratings are mixed, with two analysts advising Sell, one suggesting Hold, one recommending Buy, and five analysts favoring Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation as of November 14, 2024, remains a Buy.

VRL Logistics Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 799.48 727.21 +9.94% 709.33 +12.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 135.8 132.14 +2.77% 118.39 +14.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 63.8 61.5 +3.73% 52.21 +22.2% Total Operating Expense 730.25 701.81 +4.05% 669.21 +9.12% Operating Income 69.24 25.4 +172.6% 40.12 +72.59% Net Income Before Taxes 49.3 17.6 +180.18% 27.59 +78.67% Net Income 35.82 13.44 +166.53% 19.71 +81.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.09 1.54 +165.58% 2.22 +84.6%