VRL Logistics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 88.85% YOY

VRL Logistics Q4 Results Live : VRL Logistics declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.06% & the profit decreased by 88.85% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.31% and the profit increased by 57.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.68% q-o-q & increased by 9.75% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 25.18% q-o-q & decreased by 31.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q4, which decreased by 64.45% Y-o-Y.

VRL Logistics has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months and -23.17% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, VRL Logistics has a market cap of ₹5177.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹799 & ₹517 respectively.

As of 21 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

VRL Logistics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 768.4 736.67 +4.31% 698.19 +10.06% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 128.21 127.33 +0.68% 116.82 +9.75% Depreciation/ Amortization 58.28 56.75 +2.69% 45.28 +28.71% Total Operating Expense 721.34 699.08 +3.18% 629.09 +14.66% Operating Income 47.06 37.59 +25.18% 69.1 -31.9% Net Income Before Taxes 29.11 18.68 +55.84% 60.22 -51.66% Net Income 21.54 13.65 +57.8% 193.18 -88.85% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.46 1.56 +57.69% 6.92 -64.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹21.54Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹768.4Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!