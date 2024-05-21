Hello User
VRL Logistics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 88.85% YOY

Livemint

VRL Logistics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 10.06% YoY & profit decreased by 88.85% YoY

VRL Logistics Q4 Results Live

VRL Logistics Q4 Results Live : VRL Logistics declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.06% & the profit decreased by 88.85% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.31% and the profit increased by 57.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.68% q-o-q & increased by 9.75% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.18% q-o-q & decreased by 31.9% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.46 for Q4, which decreased by 64.45% Y-o-Y.

VRL Logistics has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months and -23.17% YTD return.

Currently, VRL Logistics has a market cap of 5177.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of 799 & 517 respectively.

As of 21 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy.

VRL Logistics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue768.4736.67+4.31%698.19+10.06%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total128.21127.33+0.68%116.82+9.75%
Depreciation/ Amortization58.2856.75+2.69%45.28+28.71%
Total Operating Expense721.34699.08+3.18%629.09+14.66%
Operating Income47.0637.59+25.18%69.1-31.9%
Net Income Before Taxes29.1118.68+55.84%60.22-51.66%
Net Income21.5413.65+57.8%193.18-88.85%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.461.56+57.69%6.92-64.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹21.54Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹768.4Cr

