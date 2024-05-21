VRL Logistics Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 88.85% YOY

VRL Logistics Q4 Results Live : VRL Logistics declared their Q4 results on 20 May, 2024. The topline increased by 10.06% & the profit decreased by 88.85% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.31% and the profit increased by 57.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.68% q-o-q & increased by 9.75% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 25.18% q-o-q & decreased by 31.9% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.46 for Q4, which decreased by 64.45% Y-o-Y.
VRL Logistics has delivered 7.92% return in the last 1 week, -16.14% return in the last 6 months and -23.17% YTD return.
Currently, VRL Logistics has a market cap of ₹5177.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹799 & ₹517 respectively.
As of 21 May, 2024, out of 9 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 2 analysts have given Buy rating & 4 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 21 May, 2024, was to Buy.
VRL Logistics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|768.4
|736.67
|+4.31%
|698.19
|+10.06%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|128.21
|127.33
|+0.68%
|116.82
|+9.75%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|58.28
|56.75
|+2.69%
|45.28
|+28.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|721.34
|699.08
|+3.18%
|629.09
|+14.66%
|Operating Income
|47.06
|37.59
|+25.18%
|69.1
|-31.9%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|29.11
|18.68
|+55.84%
|60.22
|-51.66%
|Net Income
|21.54
|13.65
|+57.8%
|193.18
|-88.85%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.46
|1.56
|+57.69%
|6.92
|-64.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹21.54Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹768.4Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!