VST Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 17.59% YOY
VST Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY & profit decreased by 17.59% YoY
VST Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY & profit decreased by 17.59% YoY
VST Industries, a leading company in the tobacco industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 2.86% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit experienced a decline of 17.59% year-on-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.59%, showing a positive trend. However, the profit saw a decrease of 9.26%.
One of the factors contributing to the decline in profit is the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 5.95% quarter-on-quarter and 10.25% year-on-year.
The operating income of VST Industries also experienced a decline. It was down by 28.2% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 18.6% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is recorded at ₹49.18, which represents a decrease of 17.59% year-on-year.
Looking at the company's stock performance, VST Industries has delivered a negative return of -2.23% in the last 1 week. Over the span of 6 months, the return stands at -0.58%, and the year-to-date return is at 0.03%.
Currently, VST Industries has a market capitalization of ₹5108.81 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹3879.95 and ₹2910 respectively.
Analysts' ratings for the company are mixed. Out of the 2 analysts covering VST Industries as of 20 Oct, 2023, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
VST Industries Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|452.25
|440.85
|+2.59%
|439.66
|+2.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.06
|30.26
|+5.95%
|29.08
|+10.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.07
|8.08
|+12.25%
|7.17
|+26.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|382.41
|343.58
|+11.3%
|353.86
|+8.07%
|Operating Income
|69.84
|97.27
|-28.2%
|85.8
|-18.6%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|99.12
|109.34
|-9.35%
|118.76
|-16.54%
|Net Income
|75.95
|83.7
|-9.26%
|92.16
|-17.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|49.18
|54.2
|-9.26%
|59.68
|-17.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹75.95Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹452.25Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!