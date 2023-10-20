Hello User
VST Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 17.59% YOY

VST Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 17.59% YOY

Livemint

VST Industries Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 2.86% YoY & profit decreased by 17.59% YoY

VST Industries Q2 FY24 Results

VST Industries, a leading company in the tobacco industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 2.86% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit experienced a decline of 17.59% year-on-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.59%, showing a positive trend. However, the profit saw a decrease of 9.26%.

One of the factors contributing to the decline in profit is the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 5.95% quarter-on-quarter and 10.25% year-on-year.

The operating income of VST Industries also experienced a decline. It was down by 28.2% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 18.6% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is recorded at 49.18, which represents a decrease of 17.59% year-on-year.

Looking at the company's stock performance, VST Industries has delivered a negative return of -2.23% in the last 1 week. Over the span of 6 months, the return stands at -0.58%, and the year-to-date return is at 0.03%.

Currently, VST Industries has a market capitalization of 5108.81 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are 3879.95 and 2910 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for the company are mixed. Out of the 2 analysts covering VST Industries as of 20 Oct, 2023, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

VST Industries Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue452.25440.85+2.59%439.66+2.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.0630.26+5.95%29.08+10.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.078.08+12.25%7.17+26.5%
Total Operating Expense382.41343.58+11.3%353.86+8.07%
Operating Income69.8497.27-28.2%85.8-18.6%
Net Income Before Taxes99.12109.34-9.35%118.76-16.54%
Net Income75.9583.7-9.26%92.16-17.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS49.1854.2-9.26%59.68-17.59%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹75.95Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹452.25Cr

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
