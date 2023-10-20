VST Industries Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 17.59% YOY

VST Industries, a leading company in the tobacco industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The company's revenue for the quarter increased by 2.86% compared to the same period last year. However, the profit experienced a decline of 17.59% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.59%, showing a positive trend. However, the profit saw a decrease of 9.26%.

One of the factors contributing to the decline in profit is the rise in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses increased by 5.95% quarter-on-quarter and 10.25% year-on-year.

The operating income of VST Industries also experienced a decline. It was down by 28.2% compared to the previous quarter and decreased by 18.6% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is recorded at ₹49.18, which represents a decrease of 17.59% year-on-year.

Looking at the company's stock performance, VST Industries has delivered a negative return of -2.23% in the last 1 week. Over the span of 6 months, the return stands at -0.58%, and the year-to-date return is at 0.03%.

Currently, VST Industries has a market capitalization of ₹5108.81 Cr. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹3879.95 and ₹2910 respectively.

Analysts' ratings for the company are mixed. Out of the 2 analysts covering VST Industries as of 20 Oct, 2023, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating and 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

VST Industries Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 452.25 440.85 +2.59% 439.66 +2.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.06 30.26 +5.95% 29.08 +10.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.07 8.08 +12.25% 7.17 +26.5% Total Operating Expense 382.41 343.58 +11.3% 353.86 +8.07% Operating Income 69.84 97.27 -28.2% 85.8 -18.6% Net Income Before Taxes 99.12 109.34 -9.35% 118.76 -16.54% Net Income 75.95 83.7 -9.26% 92.16 -17.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 49.18 54.2 -9.26% 59.68 -17.59%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹75.95Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹452.25Cr

