VST Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 31.98% YoY

VST Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.99% & the profit decreased by 31.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.58% and the profit decreased by 29.27%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.74% q-o-q & increased by 8.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.8% q-o-q & decreased by 28.62% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹34.8 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 31.96% Y-o-Y.

VST Industries has delivered -3.71% return in the last 1 week, -5.3% return in the last 6 months, and 2.41% YTD return.

Currently, VST Industries has a market cap of ₹5367.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4324.7 & ₹2910 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

VST Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 468.42 452.25 +3.58% 441.93 +5.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.58 32.06 +4.74% 30.95 +8.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.05 9.07 +10.8% 7.43 +35.26% Total Operating Expense 406.12 382.41 +6.2% 354.65 +14.51% Operating Income 62.3 69.84 -10.8% 87.28 -28.62% Net Income Before Taxes 71.02 99.12 -28.35% 103.3 -31.25% Net Income 53.72 75.95 -29.27% 78.98 -31.98% Diluted Normalized EPS 34.8 49.18 -29.24% 51.15 -31.96%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹53.72Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹468.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!