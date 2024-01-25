VST Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 31.98% YoY

VST Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.99% & the profit decreased by 31.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.58% and the profit decreased by 29.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.74% q-o-q & increased by 8.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.8% q-o-q & decreased by 28.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹34.8 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 31.96% Y-o-Y.
VST Industries has delivered -3.71% return in the last 1 week, -5.3% return in the last 6 months, and 2.41% YTD return.
Currently, VST Industries has a market cap of ₹5367.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4324.7 & ₹2910 respectively.
As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
VST Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|468.42
|452.25
|+3.58%
|441.93
|+5.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|33.58
|32.06
|+4.74%
|30.95
|+8.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.05
|9.07
|+10.8%
|7.43
|+35.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|406.12
|382.41
|+6.2%
|354.65
|+14.51%
|Operating Income
|62.3
|69.84
|-10.8%
|87.28
|-28.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|71.02
|99.12
|-28.35%
|103.3
|-31.25%
|Net Income
|53.72
|75.95
|-29.27%
|78.98
|-31.98%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|34.8
|49.18
|-29.24%
|51.15
|-31.96%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹53.72Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹468.42Cr
