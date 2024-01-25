Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  VST Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 31.98% YoY

VST Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Profit Falls by 31.98% YoY

Livemint

VST Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Increased by 5.99% YoY & Profit Decreased by 31.98% YoY

VST Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

VST Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 22 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.99% & the profit decreased by 31.98% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.58% and the profit decreased by 29.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.74% q-o-q & increased by 8.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.8% q-o-q & decreased by 28.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 34.8 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 31.96% Y-o-Y.

VST Industries has delivered -3.71% return in the last 1 week, -5.3% return in the last 6 months, and 2.41% YTD return.

Currently, VST Industries has a market cap of 5367.26 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4324.7 & 2910 respectively.

As of 25 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

VST Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue468.42452.25+3.58%441.93+5.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.5832.06+4.74%30.95+8.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.059.07+10.8%7.43+35.26%
Total Operating Expense406.12382.41+6.2%354.65+14.51%
Operating Income62.369.84-10.8%87.28-28.62%
Net Income Before Taxes71.0299.12-28.35%103.3-31.25%
Net Income53.7275.95-29.27%78.98-31.98%
Diluted Normalized EPS34.849.18-29.24%51.15-31.96%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹53.72Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹468.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.