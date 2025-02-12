VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 92.45% YOY, profit at ₹1.28 crore and revenue at ₹219.1 crore

VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025:VST Tillers Tractors declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 28.91% & the profit decreased by 92.45% YoY. Profit at ₹1.28 crore and revenue at ₹219.1 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.7% and the profit decreased by 97.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 23.94% Y-o-Y.

VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 57.96% q-o-q & increased by 377.17% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.47 for Q3 which decreased by 92.51% Y-o-Y.

VST Tillers Tractors has delivered -9.25% return in the last 1 week, 7.09% return in last 6 months and -17.75% YTD return.

Currently the VST Tillers Tractors has a market cap of ₹3278.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5429.95 & ₹3001 respectively.

As of 12 Feb, 2025 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.

VST Tillers Tractors Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 219.1 283.43 -22.7% 169.96 +28.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.42 25.46 -0.16% 20.51 +23.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.38 6.46 -1.24% 6.78 -5.9% Total Operating Expense 205.93 252.1 -18.31% 167.2 +23.16% Operating Income 13.17 31.33 -57.96% 2.76 +377.17% Net Income Before Taxes 3.6 57.22 -93.71% 20.33 -82.29% Net Income 1.28 44.8 -97.14% 16.95 -92.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.47 51.74 -97.16% 19.62 -92.51%

