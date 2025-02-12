VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 92.45% YOY, profit at ₹1.28 crore and revenue at ₹219.1 crore

VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 28.91% YoY & profit decreased by 92.45% YoY, profit at 1.28 crore and revenue at 219.1 crore

Livemint
Published12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
Advertisement
VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025:VST Tillers Tractors declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 28.91% & the profit decreased by 92.45% YoY. Profit at 1.28 crore and revenue at 219.1 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.7% and the profit decreased by 97.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 23.94% Y-o-Y.

VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 57.96% q-o-q & increased by 377.17% Y-o-Y.

Advertisement

The EPS is 1.47 for Q3 which decreased by 92.51% Y-o-Y.

VST Tillers Tractors has delivered -9.25% return in the last 1 week, 7.09% return in last 6 months and -17.75% YTD return.

Currently the VST Tillers Tractors has a market cap of 3278.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5429.95 & 3001 respectively.

As of 12 Feb, 2025 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

Advertisement

The consensus recommendation as on 12 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.

VST Tillers Tractors Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue219.1283.43-22.7%169.96+28.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.4225.46-0.16%20.51+23.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.386.46-1.24%6.78-5.9%
Total Operating Expense205.93252.1-18.31%167.2+23.16%
Operating Income13.1731.33-57.96%2.76+377.17%
Net Income Before Taxes3.657.22-93.71%20.33-82.29%
Net Income1.2844.8-97.14%16.95-92.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.4751.74-97.16%19.62-92.51%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsVST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 92.45% YOY, profit at ₹1.28 crore and revenue at ₹219.1 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹1.28Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹219.1Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget