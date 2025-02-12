VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 92.45% YOY, profit at ₹1.28 crore and revenue at ₹219.1 crore

VST Tillers Tractors Q3 Results 2025:VST Tillers Tractors declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 28.91% & the profit decreased by 92.45% YoY. Profit at ₹1.28 crore and revenue at ₹219.1 crore. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.7% and the profit decreased by 97.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.16% q-o-q & increased by 23.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 57.96% q-o-q & increased by 377.17% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.47 for Q3 which decreased by 92.51% Y-o-Y.
VST Tillers Tractors has delivered -9.25% return in the last 1 week, 7.09% return in last 6 months and -17.75% YTD return.
Currently the VST Tillers Tractors has a market cap of ₹3278.66 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5429.95 & ₹3001 respectively.
As of 12 Feb, 2025 out of 4 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Buy rating & 2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 12 Feb, 2025 was to Buy.
VST Tillers Tractors Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|219.1
|283.43
|-22.7%
|169.96
|+28.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.42
|25.46
|-0.16%
|20.51
|+23.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.38
|6.46
|-1.24%
|6.78
|-5.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|205.93
|252.1
|-18.31%
|167.2
|+23.16%
|Operating Income
|13.17
|31.33
|-57.96%
|2.76
|+377.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.6
|57.22
|-93.71%
|20.33
|-82.29%
|Net Income
|1.28
|44.8
|-97.14%
|16.95
|-92.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.47
|51.74
|-97.16%
|19.62
|-92.51%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹1.28Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹219.1Cr