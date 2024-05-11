Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 13.42% YOY

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 13.42% YOY

Livemint

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 15.24% YoY & profit decreased by 13.42% YoY

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live : VST Tillers Tractors declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.24% & the profit decreased by 13.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 60.88% and the profit increased by 105.01%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.56% q-o-q & decreased by 1.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1101.45% q-o-q & decreased by 30.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 40.21 for Q4 which decreased by 13.44% Y-o-Y.

VST Tillers Tractors has delivered -2.19% return in the last 1 week, -8.77% return in last 6 months and -9.43% YTD return.

Currently the VST Tillers Tractors has a market cap of 2956.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4196 & 2446.05 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

VST Tillers Tractors Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue273.44169.96+60.88%322.61-15.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total21.2420.51+3.56%21.46-1.01%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.676.78-1.62%6.9-3.37%
Total Operating Expense240.28167.2+43.71%274.96-12.61%
Operating Income33.162.76+1101.45%47.64-30.4%
Net Income Before Taxes42.6620.33+109.84%52.57-18.85%
Net Income34.7516.95+105.01%40.14-13.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS40.2119.62+104.95%46.46-13.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.75Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹273.44Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

