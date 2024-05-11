VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 13.42% YOY

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live : VST Tillers Tractors declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.24% & the profit decreased by 13.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 60.88% and the profit increased by 105.01%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.56% q-o-q & decreased by 1.01% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1101.45% q-o-q & decreased by 30.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹40.21 for Q4 which decreased by 13.44% Y-o-Y.

VST Tillers Tractors has delivered -2.19% return in the last 1 week, -8.77% return in last 6 months and -9.43% YTD return.

Currently the VST Tillers Tractors has a market cap of ₹2956.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4196 & ₹2446.05 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

VST Tillers Tractors Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 273.44 169.96 +60.88% 322.61 -15.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 21.24 20.51 +3.56% 21.46 -1.01% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.67 6.78 -1.62% 6.9 -3.37% Total Operating Expense 240.28 167.2 +43.71% 274.96 -12.61% Operating Income 33.16 2.76 +1101.45% 47.64 -30.4% Net Income Before Taxes 42.66 20.33 +109.84% 52.57 -18.85% Net Income 34.75 16.95 +105.01% 40.14 -13.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 40.21 19.62 +104.95% 46.46 -13.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.75Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹273.44Cr

