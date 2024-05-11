VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 13.42% YOY

VST Tillers Tractors Q4 Results Live : VST Tillers Tractors declared their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 15.24% & the profit decreased by 13.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 60.88% and the profit increased by 105.01%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.56% q-o-q & decreased by 1.01% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1101.45% q-o-q & decreased by 30.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹40.21 for Q4 which decreased by 13.44% Y-o-Y.
VST Tillers Tractors has delivered -2.19% return in the last 1 week, -8.77% return in last 6 months and -9.43% YTD return.
Currently the VST Tillers Tractors has a market cap of ₹2956.53 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4196 & ₹2446.05 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating &2 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
VST Tillers Tractors Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|273.44
|169.96
|+60.88%
|322.61
|-15.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|21.24
|20.51
|+3.56%
|21.46
|-1.01%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.67
|6.78
|-1.62%
|6.9
|-3.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|240.28
|167.2
|+43.71%
|274.96
|-12.61%
|Operating Income
|33.16
|2.76
|+1101.45%
|47.64
|-30.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.66
|20.33
|+109.84%
|52.57
|-18.85%
|Net Income
|34.75
|16.95
|+105.01%
|40.14
|-13.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|40.21
|19.62
|+104.95%
|46.46
|-13.44%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹34.75Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹273.44Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!