VTM Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.19% YOY

VTM Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.25% YoY & profit increased by 2.19% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
VTM Q1 Results Live
VTM Q1 Results Live

VTM Q1 Results Live : VTM announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue and profit year over year. The company's revenue surged by 28.25% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite a q-o-q decline of 7.25% in revenue, VTM managed to achieve a remarkable 48.47% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 2.03% q-o-q but rose by 31.87% Y-o-Y.

VTM's operating income witnessed a substantial growth of 137.63% q-o-q and 47.13% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.3, reflecting a 2.36% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, VTM delivered a -0.31% return in the last week, -1.9% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 11.54%. The company currently boasts a market cap of 283.12 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 79 & 54 respectively.

VTM Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.1463.77-7.25%46.11+28.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.274.36-2.03%3.24+31.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.271.61+41.23%2.57-11.74%
Total Operating Expense53.1461.24-13.23%42.04+26.42%
Operating Income62.52+137.63%4.08+47.13%
Net Income Before Taxes7.163.75+91.01%6.46+10.86%
Net Income5.233.52+48.47%5.12+2.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.30.88+47.73%1.27+2.36%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹5.23Cr
₹59.14Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsVTM Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.19% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.20
    11:43 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.7 (1.13%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.55
    11:43 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    6.85 (2.12%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.65
    11:43 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.35 (1.12%)

    Tata Power

    419.35
    11:43 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.35 (0.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    999.00
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    89.95 (9.89%)

    Avanti Feeds

    726.40
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    58.4 (8.74%)

    NBCC India

    183.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    14.2 (8.41%)

    Affle India

    1,594.10
    11:34 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    107.85 (7.26%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue