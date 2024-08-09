VTM Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.19% YOY

VTM Q1 Results Live : VTM announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue and profit year over year. The company's revenue surged by 28.25% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a q-o-q decline of 7.25% in revenue, VTM managed to achieve a remarkable 48.47% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 2.03% q-o-q but rose by 31.87% Y-o-Y.

VTM's operating income witnessed a substantial growth of 137.63% q-o-q and 47.13% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.3, reflecting a 2.36% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, VTM delivered a -0.31% return in the last week, -1.9% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 11.54%. The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹283.12 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹79 & ₹54 respectively.

VTM Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.14 63.77 -7.25% 46.11 +28.25% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.27 4.36 -2.03% 3.24 +31.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.27 1.61 +41.23% 2.57 -11.74% Total Operating Expense 53.14 61.24 -13.23% 42.04 +26.42% Operating Income 6 2.52 +137.63% 4.08 +47.13% Net Income Before Taxes 7.16 3.75 +91.01% 6.46 +10.86% Net Income 5.23 3.52 +48.47% 5.12 +2.19% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.3 0.88 +47.73% 1.27 +2.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.23Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹59.14Cr

