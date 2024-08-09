Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  VTM Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.19% YOY

VTM Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.19% YOY

Livemint

VTM Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.25% YoY & profit increased by 2.19% YoY

VTM Q1 Results Live

VTM Q1 Results Live : VTM announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue and profit year over year. The company's revenue surged by 28.25% compared to the same quarter last year.

Despite a q-o-q decline of 7.25% in revenue, VTM managed to achieve a remarkable 48.47% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 2.03% q-o-q but rose by 31.87% Y-o-Y.

VTM's operating income witnessed a substantial growth of 137.63% q-o-q and 47.13% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.3, reflecting a 2.36% increase from the previous year.

In terms of market performance, VTM delivered a -0.31% return in the last week, -1.9% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 11.54%. The company currently boasts a market cap of 283.12 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 79 & 54 respectively.

VTM Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.1463.77-7.25%46.11+28.25%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.274.36-2.03%3.24+31.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.271.61+41.23%2.57-11.74%
Total Operating Expense53.1461.24-13.23%42.04+26.42%
Operating Income62.52+137.63%4.08+47.13%
Net Income Before Taxes7.163.75+91.01%6.46+10.86%
Net Income5.233.52+48.47%5.12+2.19%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.30.88+47.73%1.27+2.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹5.23Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.14Cr

