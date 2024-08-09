VTM Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 2.19% YOY

VTM Q1 Results Live : VTM announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue and profit year over year. The company's revenue surged by 28.25% compared to the same quarter last year.
Despite a q-o-q decline of 7.25% in revenue, VTM managed to achieve a remarkable 48.47% increase in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a slight decrease of 2.03% q-o-q but rose by 31.87% Y-o-Y.
VTM's operating income witnessed a substantial growth of 137.63% q-o-q and 47.13% Y-o-Y. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.3, reflecting a 2.36% increase from the previous year.
In terms of market performance, VTM delivered a -0.31% return in the last week, -1.9% return in the last 6 months, and a YTD return of 11.54%. The company currently boasts a market cap of ₹283.12 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹79 & ₹54 respectively.
VTM Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.14
|63.77
|-7.25%
|46.11
|+28.25%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.27
|4.36
|-2.03%
|3.24
|+31.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.27
|1.61
|+41.23%
|2.57
|-11.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|53.14
|61.24
|-13.23%
|42.04
|+26.42%
|Operating Income
|6
|2.52
|+137.63%
|4.08
|+47.13%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.16
|3.75
|+91.01%
|6.46
|+10.86%
|Net Income
|5.23
|3.52
|+48.47%
|5.12
|+2.19%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.3
|0.88
|+47.73%
|1.27
|+2.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹5.23Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.14Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar