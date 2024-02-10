Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  VTM Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 307.9% YoY

VTM Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 307.9% YoY

Livemint

VTM Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 3.45% YoY & profit increased by 307.9% YoY

VTM Q3 FY24 Results Live

VTM declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit increased by 307.9% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.02% and the profit decreased by 8.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 18.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.54% q-o-q & increased by 2501.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 310.71% Y-o-Y.

VTM has delivered 8.24% return in the last 1 week, 27.67% return in the last 6 months, and 13.69% YTD return.

Currently, VTM has a market cap of 288.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 72.65 & 44.1 respectively.

VTM Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue51.0347.24+8.02%49.33+3.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.843.82+0.41%3.24+18.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.082.64-21.1%2.5-16.63%
Total Operating Expense46.2641.52+11.4%49.14-5.87%
Operating Income4.775.72-16.54%0.18+2501.85%
Net Income Before Taxes67.25-17.23%1.38+334.45%
Net Income4.615.04-8.43%1.13+307.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.151.25-8%0.28+310.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.61Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹51.03Cr

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.