VTM Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 307.9% YoY

VTM declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit increased by 307.9% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.02% and the profit decreased by 8.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 18.55% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.54% q-o-q & increased by 2501.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 310.71% Y-o-Y.

VTM has delivered 8.24% return in the last 1 week, 27.67% return in the last 6 months, and 13.69% YTD return.

Currently, VTM has a market cap of ₹288.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹72.65 & ₹44.1 respectively.

VTM Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 51.03 47.24 +8.02% 49.33 +3.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.84 3.82 +0.41% 3.24 +18.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.08 2.64 -21.1% 2.5 -16.63% Total Operating Expense 46.26 41.52 +11.4% 49.14 -5.87% Operating Income 4.77 5.72 -16.54% 0.18 +2501.85% Net Income Before Taxes 6 7.25 -17.23% 1.38 +334.45% Net Income 4.61 5.04 -8.43% 1.13 +307.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.15 1.25 -8% 0.28 +310.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.61Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹51.03Cr

