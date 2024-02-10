VTM Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 307.9% YoY

VTM declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 3.45% & the profit increased by 307.9% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.02% and the profit decreased by 8.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.41% q-o-q & increased by 18.55% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 16.54% q-o-q & increased by 2501.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.15 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 310.71% Y-o-Y.
VTM has delivered 8.24% return in the last 1 week, 27.67% return in the last 6 months, and 13.69% YTD return.
Currently, VTM has a market cap of ₹288.59 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹72.65 & ₹44.1 respectively.
VTM Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|51.03
|47.24
|+8.02%
|49.33
|+3.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.84
|3.82
|+0.41%
|3.24
|+18.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.08
|2.64
|-21.1%
|2.5
|-16.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|46.26
|41.52
|+11.4%
|49.14
|-5.87%
|Operating Income
|4.77
|5.72
|-16.54%
|0.18
|+2501.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6
|7.25
|-17.23%
|1.38
|+334.45%
|Net Income
|4.61
|5.04
|-8.43%
|1.13
|+307.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.15
|1.25
|-8%
|0.28
|+310.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.61Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹51.03Cr
