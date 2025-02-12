VTM Q3 Results 2025:VTM declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline soared by 102.86% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹103.52 crore and profit skyrocketing by 294.79% to ₹18.2 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, VTM's revenue grew by 41.48%, while profits increased by 86.28%. This strong financial performance showcases the company's robust growth trajectory.
The company also reported a remarkable increase in operating income, which was up by 122.03% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 413.42% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹4.52, marking a significant increase of 293.04% compared to the same quarter last year.
VTM has delivered a 5.57% return in the last week, a staggering 166.19% return over the last six months, and a 12.08% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.
As of now, VTM boasts a market capitalization of ₹764.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹212 and a low of ₹63.11, reflecting the company's strong market position.
VTM Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|103.52
|73.17
|+41.48%
|51.03
|+102.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5.6
|5.26
|+6.46%
|3.84
|+45.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.33
|2.32
|+0.43%
|2.08
|+12.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|79.03
|62.14
|+27.18%
|46.26
|+70.84%
|Operating Income
|24.49
|11.03
|+122.03%
|4.77
|+413.42%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|24.65
|12.84
|+91.98%
|6
|+310.83%
|Net Income
|18.2
|9.77
|+86.28%
|4.61
|+294.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.52
|2.43
|+86.01%
|1.15
|+293.04%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
