VTM Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 294.79% YOY, profit at ₹18.2 crore and revenue at ₹103.52 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
VTM Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

VTM Q3 Results 2025:VTM declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline soared by 102.86% year-over-year, with revenue reaching 103.52 crore and profit skyrocketing by 294.79% to 18.2 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, VTM's revenue grew by 41.48%, while profits increased by 86.28%. This strong financial performance showcases the company's robust growth trajectory.

VTM Q3 Results

The company also reported a remarkable increase in operating income, which was up by 122.03% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 413.42% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 4.52, marking a significant increase of 293.04% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTM has delivered a 5.57% return in the last week, a staggering 166.19% return over the last six months, and a 12.08% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

As of now, VTM boasts a market capitalization of 764.32 crore, with a 52-week high of 212 and a low of 63.11, reflecting the company's strong market position.

VTM Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue103.5273.17+41.48%51.03+102.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5.65.26+6.46%3.84+45.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.332.32+0.43%2.08+12.02%
Total Operating Expense79.0362.14+27.18%46.26+70.84%
Operating Income24.4911.03+122.03%4.77+413.42%
Net Income Before Taxes24.6512.84+91.98%6+310.83%
Net Income18.29.77+86.28%4.61+294.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.522.43+86.01%1.15+293.04%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:06 PM IST
