VTM Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 294.79% YOY, profit at ₹18.2 crore and revenue at ₹103.52 crore

VTM Q3 Results 2025:VTM declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The topline soared by 102.86% year-over-year, with revenue reaching ₹103.52 crore and profit skyrocketing by 294.79% to ₹18.2 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, VTM's revenue grew by 41.48%, while profits increased by 86.28%. This strong financial performance showcases the company's robust growth trajectory.

The company also reported a remarkable increase in operating income, which was up by 122.03% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive 413.42% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹4.52, marking a significant increase of 293.04% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTM has delivered a 5.57% return in the last week, a staggering 166.19% return over the last six months, and a 12.08% year-to-date return, indicating strong investor confidence.

As of now, VTM boasts a market capitalization of ₹764.32 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹212 and a low of ₹63.11, reflecting the company's strong market position.

VTM Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 103.52 73.17 +41.48% 51.03 +102.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5.6 5.26 +6.46% 3.84 +45.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.33 2.32 +0.43% 2.08 +12.02% Total Operating Expense 79.03 62.14 +27.18% 46.26 +70.84% Operating Income 24.49 11.03 +122.03% 4.77 +413.42% Net Income Before Taxes 24.65 12.84 +91.98% 6 +310.83% Net Income 18.2 9.77 +86.28% 4.61 +294.79% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.52 2.43 +86.01% 1.15 +293.04%

