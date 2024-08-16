Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4104.86% YoY

Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7057.03% YoY & profit increased by 4104.86% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live
Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live

Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live : Vuenow Infratech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant rise in both revenue and profit. The company reported a staggering 7057.03% year-over-year (YoY) increase in topline revenue, while profit surged by an impressive 4104.86% YoY.

Despite the remarkable year-over-year growth, the results showed a dip when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue declined by 53.56% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), and profit decreased by 3.71% QoQ. This indicates a substantial variance in the company's financial performance over the past few quarters.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a notable rise. SG&A expenses increased by 82.34% QoQ and surged by 11053.33% YoY. This significant jump in expenses highlights the company's growing operational costs.

Operating income experienced a slight decrease of 3.07% QoQ but exhibited a substantial increase of 4131.25% YoY. This indicates a strong year-over-year improvement in the company’s core business operations despite recent quarter fluctuations.

Vuenow Infratech's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 1.68, marking a 3260% YoY increase. This dramatic rise in EPS demonstrates the company's enhanced profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.

Vuenow Infratech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.2428.51-53.56%0.18+7057.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.330.18+82.34%0+11053.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.180.19-7.08%0.03+526.48%
Total Operating Expense7.9523.05-65.53%0.06+13167.45%
Operating Income5.295.46-3.07%0.13+4131.25%
Net Income Before Taxes5.195.39-3.64%0.13+4052.36%
Net Income3.894.04-3.71%0.09+4104.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.681.92-12.5%0.05+3260%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹3.89Cr
₹13.24Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsVuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4104.86% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.65
    11:09 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.31%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,940.75
    11:08 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    45.6 (1.58%)

    Dabur India

    611.95
    11:08 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.7 (1.27%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.15
    11:09 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.4 (0.85%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    312.30
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    21.95 (7.56%)

    Zensar Technologies

    784.00
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    42.05 (5.67%)

    Birlasoft

    594.65
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    28.75 (5.08%)

    Mphasis

    2,854.20
    10:55 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    137.3 (5.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue