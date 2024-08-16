Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4104.86% YoY

Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4104.86% YoY

Livemint

Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 7057.03% YoY & profit increased by 4104.86% YoY

Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live

Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live : Vuenow Infratech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant rise in both revenue and profit. The company reported a staggering 7057.03% year-over-year (YoY) increase in topline revenue, while profit surged by an impressive 4104.86% YoY.

Despite the remarkable year-over-year growth, the results showed a dip when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue declined by 53.56% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), and profit decreased by 3.71% QoQ. This indicates a substantial variance in the company's financial performance over the past few quarters.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a notable rise. SG&A expenses increased by 82.34% QoQ and surged by 11053.33% YoY. This significant jump in expenses highlights the company's growing operational costs.

Operating income experienced a slight decrease of 3.07% QoQ but exhibited a substantial increase of 4131.25% YoY. This indicates a strong year-over-year improvement in the company’s core business operations despite recent quarter fluctuations.

Vuenow Infratech's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at 1.68, marking a 3260% YoY increase. This dramatic rise in EPS demonstrates the company's enhanced profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.

Vuenow Infratech Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.2428.51-53.56%0.18+7057.03%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.330.18+82.34%0+11053.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.180.19-7.08%0.03+526.48%
Total Operating Expense7.9523.05-65.53%0.06+13167.45%
Operating Income5.295.46-3.07%0.13+4131.25%
Net Income Before Taxes5.195.39-3.64%0.13+4052.36%
Net Income3.894.04-3.71%0.09+4104.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.681.92-12.5%0.05+3260%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.89Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

