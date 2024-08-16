Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4104.86% YoY

Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live : Vuenow Infratech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant rise in both revenue and profit. The company reported a staggering 7057.03% year-over-year (YoY) increase in topline revenue, while profit surged by an impressive 4104.86% YoY.
Despite the remarkable year-over-year growth, the results showed a dip when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue declined by 53.56% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), and profit decreased by 3.71% QoQ. This indicates a substantial variance in the company's financial performance over the past few quarters.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a notable rise. SG&A expenses increased by 82.34% QoQ and surged by 11053.33% YoY. This significant jump in expenses highlights the company's growing operational costs.
Operating income experienced a slight decrease of 3.07% QoQ but exhibited a substantial increase of 4131.25% YoY. This indicates a strong year-over-year improvement in the company’s core business operations despite recent quarter fluctuations.
Vuenow Infratech's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹1.68, marking a 3260% YoY increase. This dramatic rise in EPS demonstrates the company's enhanced profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.
Vuenow Infratech Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.24
|28.51
|-53.56%
|0.18
|+7057.03%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.33
|0.18
|+82.34%
|0
|+11053.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.18
|0.19
|-7.08%
|0.03
|+526.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|7.95
|23.05
|-65.53%
|0.06
|+13167.45%
|Operating Income
|5.29
|5.46
|-3.07%
|0.13
|+4131.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.19
|5.39
|-3.64%
|0.13
|+4052.36%
|Net Income
|3.89
|4.04
|-3.71%
|0.09
|+4104.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.68
|1.92
|-12.5%
|0.05
|+3260%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.89Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.24Cr
