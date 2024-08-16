Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 4104.86% YoY

Vuenow Infratech Q1 Results Live : Vuenow Infratech declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, revealing a significant rise in both revenue and profit. The company reported a staggering 7057.03% year-over-year (YoY) increase in topline revenue, while profit surged by an impressive 4104.86% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the remarkable year-over-year growth, the results showed a dip when compared to the previous quarter. Revenue declined by 53.56% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), and profit decreased by 3.71% QoQ. This indicates a substantial variance in the company's financial performance over the past few quarters.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses also saw a notable rise. SG&A expenses increased by 82.34% QoQ and surged by 11053.33% YoY. This significant jump in expenses highlights the company's growing operational costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income experienced a slight decrease of 3.07% QoQ but exhibited a substantial increase of 4131.25% YoY. This indicates a strong year-over-year improvement in the company’s core business operations despite recent quarter fluctuations.

Vuenow Infratech's Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹1.68, marking a 3260% YoY increase. This dramatic rise in EPS demonstrates the company's enhanced profitability and its positive impact on shareholder value.

Vuenow Infratech Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.24 28.51 -53.56% 0.18 +7057.03% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.33 0.18 +82.34% 0 +11053.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.18 0.19 -7.08% 0.03 +526.48% Total Operating Expense 7.95 23.05 -65.53% 0.06 +13167.45% Operating Income 5.29 5.46 -3.07% 0.13 +4131.25% Net Income Before Taxes 5.19 5.39 -3.64% 0.13 +4052.36% Net Income 3.89 4.04 -3.71% 0.09 +4104.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.68 1.92 -12.5% 0.05 +3260%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.89Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹13.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}