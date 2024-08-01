Walchand Peoplefirst Q1 results : loss at ₹0.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.89% YoY

Walchand Peoplefirst Q1 Results Live : Walchand Peoplefirst declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.89% & the loss came at ₹0.22cr.
It is noteworthy that Walchand Peoplefirst had declared a profit of ₹0.32cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.7% q-o-q & increased by 21.33% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 387.16% q-o-q & decreased by 168.22% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.75 for Q1 which decreased by 168.81% Y-o-Y.
Walchand Peoplefirst has delivered -5.81% return in the last 1 week, 27.66% return in the last 6 months and 22.62% YTD return.
Currently, Walchand Peoplefirst has a market cap of ₹71.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹295 & ₹124.05 respectively.
Walchand Peoplefirst Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5.51
|6.7
|-17.63%
|5.68
|-2.89%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.09
|3.23
|+26.7%
|3.37
|+21.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.12
|-25.74%
|0.12
|-22.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.91
|6.21
|+11.18%
|6.2
|+11.43%
|Operating Income
|-1.39
|0.48
|-387.16%
|-0.52
|-168.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.35
|1.35
|-125.62%
|0.41
|-184.02%
|Net Income
|-0.22
|0.99
|-122.05%
|0.32
|-168.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.75
|3.4
|-122.06%
|1.09
|-168.81%
