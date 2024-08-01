Walchand Peoplefirst Q1 results : loss at ₹0.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.89% YoY

Walchand Peoplefirst Q1 Results Live : Walchand Peoplefirst declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.89% & the loss came at ₹0.22cr.

It is noteworthy that Walchand Peoplefirst had declared a profit of ₹0.32cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.7% q-o-q & increased by 21.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 387.16% q-o-q & decreased by 168.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.75 for Q1 which decreased by 168.81% Y-o-Y.

Walchand Peoplefirst has delivered -5.81% return in the last 1 week, 27.66% return in the last 6 months and 22.62% YTD return.

Currently, Walchand Peoplefirst has a market cap of ₹71.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹295 & ₹124.05 respectively.

Walchand Peoplefirst Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5.51 6.7 -17.63% 5.68 -2.89% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.09 3.23 +26.7% 3.37 +21.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.12 -25.74% 0.12 -22.17% Total Operating Expense 6.91 6.21 +11.18% 6.2 +11.43% Operating Income -1.39 0.48 -387.16% -0.52 -168.22% Net Income Before Taxes -0.35 1.35 -125.62% 0.41 -184.02% Net Income -0.22 0.99 -122.05% 0.32 -168.84% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.75 3.4 -122.06% 1.09 -168.81%