Walchand Peoplefirst Q1 results : loss at ₹0.22Cr, Revenue decreased by 2.89% YoY

Livemint
Published1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Walchand Peoplefirst Q1 Results Live : Walchand Peoplefirst declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.89% & the loss came at 0.22cr.

It is noteworthy that Walchand Peoplefirst had declared a profit of 0.32cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 17.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.7% q-o-q & increased by 21.33% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 387.16% q-o-q & decreased by 168.22% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.75 for Q1 which decreased by 168.81% Y-o-Y.

Walchand Peoplefirst has delivered -5.81% return in the last 1 week, 27.66% return in the last 6 months and 22.62% YTD return.

Currently, Walchand Peoplefirst has a market cap of 71.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 295 & 124.05 respectively.

Walchand Peoplefirst Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5.516.7-17.63%5.68-2.89%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.093.23+26.7%3.37+21.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.12-25.74%0.12-22.17%
Total Operating Expense6.916.21+11.18%6.2+11.43%
Operating Income-1.390.48-387.16%-0.52-168.22%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.351.35-125.62%0.41-184.02%
Net Income-0.220.99-122.05%0.32-168.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.753.4-122.06%1.09-168.81%
First Published:1 Aug 2024, 11:11 AM IST
