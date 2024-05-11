Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 772.48% YOY

Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 772.48% YOY

Livemint

Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 31.07% YoY & profit increased by 772.48% YoY

Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live

Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live : Walchand Peoplefirst announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 31.07% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.

Moreover, Walchand Peoplefirst witnessed a significant increase of 772.48% in profit compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a substantial improvement in its bottom line performance.

Despite a slight uptick of 1.69% in revenue from the previous quarter, the company experienced a 14.57% decline in profit sequentially.

The company managed to lower its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 5.38% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 44.13% year-on-year, showcasing efficient cost management.

Furthermore, Walchand Peoplefirst's operating income saw a decline of 21.14% from the previous quarter, but a significant surge of 259.1% year-on-year, highlighting operational improvements.

The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 3.4 for Q4, marking a substantial 773.61% increase from the same quarter last year.

In terms of market performance, Walchand Peoplefirst delivered a -0.43% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 22.6% in the last 6 months and 4.42% year-to-date.

As of now, Walchand Peoplefirst holds a market capitalization of 60.72 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 280.8 and 106.1 respectively, indicating the company's market valuation and price range.

Walchand Peoplefirst Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.76.58+1.69%5.11+31.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.233.41-5.38%5.77-44.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.120.12-0.57%0.17-28.71%
Total Operating Expense6.215.97+4.03%5.41+14.75%
Operating Income0.480.61-21.14%-0.3+259.1%
Net Income Before Taxes1.351.65-18.15%0.1+1249.35%
Net Income0.991.15-14.57%0.11+772.48%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.43.97-14.36%0.39+773.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.99Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.7Cr

