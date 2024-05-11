Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 772.48% YOY

Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live : Walchand Peoplefirst announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 31.07% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, Walchand Peoplefirst witnessed a significant increase of 772.48% in profit compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a substantial improvement in its bottom line performance.

Despite a slight uptick of 1.69% in revenue from the previous quarter, the company experienced a 14.57% decline in profit sequentially. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company managed to lower its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 5.38% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 44.13% year-on-year, showcasing efficient cost management.

Furthermore, Walchand Peoplefirst's operating income saw a decline of 21.14% from the previous quarter, but a significant surge of 259.1% year-on-year, highlighting operational improvements.

The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹3.4 for Q4, marking a substantial 773.61% increase from the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of market performance, Walchand Peoplefirst delivered a -0.43% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 22.6% in the last 6 months and 4.42% year-to-date.

As of now, Walchand Peoplefirst holds a market capitalization of ₹60.72 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹280.8 and ₹106.1 respectively, indicating the company's market valuation and price range.

Walchand Peoplefirst Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.7 6.58 +1.69% 5.11 +31.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.23 3.41 -5.38% 5.77 -44.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.12 0.12 -0.57% 0.17 -28.71% Total Operating Expense 6.21 5.97 +4.03% 5.41 +14.75% Operating Income 0.48 0.61 -21.14% -0.3 +259.1% Net Income Before Taxes 1.35 1.65 -18.15% 0.1 +1249.35% Net Income 0.99 1.15 -14.57% 0.11 +772.48% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.4 3.97 -14.36% 0.39 +773.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.99Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6.7Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!