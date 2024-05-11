Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 772.48% YOY

Walchand Peoplefirst Q4 Results Live : Walchand Peoplefirst announced their Q4 results on 09 May, 2024, showcasing a remarkable performance. The company's revenue surged by 31.07% year-over-year, reflecting strong growth in its top line.
Moreover, Walchand Peoplefirst witnessed a significant increase of 772.48% in profit compared to the same quarter last year, indicating a substantial improvement in its bottom line performance.
Despite a slight uptick of 1.69% in revenue from the previous quarter, the company experienced a 14.57% decline in profit sequentially.
The company managed to lower its Selling, general & administrative expenses by 5.38% quarter-on-quarter and an impressive 44.13% year-on-year, showcasing efficient cost management.
Furthermore, Walchand Peoplefirst's operating income saw a decline of 21.14% from the previous quarter, but a significant surge of 259.1% year-on-year, highlighting operational improvements.
The company reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹3.4 for Q4, marking a substantial 773.61% increase from the same quarter last year.
In terms of market performance, Walchand Peoplefirst delivered a -0.43% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 22.6% in the last 6 months and 4.42% year-to-date.
As of now, Walchand Peoplefirst holds a market capitalization of ₹60.72 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹280.8 and ₹106.1 respectively, indicating the company's market valuation and price range.
Walchand Peoplefirst Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.7
|6.58
|+1.69%
|5.11
|+31.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.23
|3.41
|-5.38%
|5.77
|-44.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.12
|0.12
|-0.57%
|0.17
|-28.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|6.21
|5.97
|+4.03%
|5.41
|+14.75%
|Operating Income
|0.48
|0.61
|-21.14%
|-0.3
|+259.1%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.35
|1.65
|-18.15%
|0.1
|+1249.35%
|Net Income
|0.99
|1.15
|-14.57%
|0.11
|+772.48%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.4
|3.97
|-14.36%
|0.39
|+773.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.99Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6.7Cr
