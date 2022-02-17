Walmart Inc. reported rising sales over the winter holiday shopping season as the country’s largest retailer navigates rising costs, but consumers continue to spend even as inflation sends prices for a range of products higher.

Comparable U.S. sales, those from stores and digital channels operating for at least 12 months excluding fuel sales, rose 5.6% in the quarter ended Jan. 28, compared with the same period a year earlier.

More of those sales happened in physical stores than earlier in the pandemic. Online sales grew 1% in the latest quarter after several quarters of slower growth.

Walmart’s U.S. sales got a boost from the grocery category due in part to being able to offer lower prices than competitors as overall prices rise, the company said. The health and wellness category benefited from more people filling prescriptions and the company’s administration of the Covid-19 vaccine, Walmart said.

The company swung to a profit of $3.56 billion, or $1.28 a share. Overall revenue rose less than 1% from a year ago to $152.9 billion.

For the latest quarter, supply-chain costs were over $400 million higher than expected at the start of the quarter, the company said. Wage costs increased, which was partially offset by slightly lower Covid-19 related costs and sales growth, Walmart said.

Covid-19 specific paid-leave costs were more than $400 million due to the Omicron variant, $300 million more than expected, the company said. Walmart said last week it would stop offering employees paid time off specifically linked to Covid-19 by the end of next month.

The retail behemoth continues to operate with high inventory levels to counteract supply-chain snarls that have challenged retailers throughout the pandemic. Inventory levels were up 26% globally during the latest quarter.

Shares in Walmart rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.