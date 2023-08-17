Walmart Q2 results: Profit jumps 53% at $7.9 billion

Walmart Q2 results: Profit jumps 53% at $7.9 billion1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Walmart Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected profit for the second quarter ended in late July on strong demand for its low-priced groceries and health products.
It reported second quarter profit at $7.9 billion, up 53% from the year-ago period.
Its revenue rose 5.7% at $161.6 billion.
The retailer also raised its full year forecasts for profit. It sees full year earnings between $6.36 and $6.46 a share, up 26 cents from the prior range.
“Jobs, wages, and pockets of disinflation are helping our customers," Walmart chief executive officer Doug McMillon said on a conference call.
“But rising energy prices, resuming student loan payments, higher borrowing costs, and tightening lending standards, and a drawdown in excess savings, mean that household budgets are still under pressure."
The company also said that rising borrowing costs and the resumption of student-loan repayments will add to the strain on US household budgets in the coming months.
According to Reuters citing Walmart chief financial officer (CFO) John David Rainey, shoppers are still “choiceful and discerning" and are focused on buying food and health and wellness products.
Shoppers also responded strongly to seasonal events, such as the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays as well as the back-to-school season, indicating that the consumer is not compromising and showing a willingness to spend, Rainey told Reuters.
Shares of Walmart fell slightly in morning trade. They are up 12.3% this year so far.
Its sales at US stores rose 6.4%, excluding fuel, in the three months ended July 31.
Walmart said average transactions and the amount of items shoppers put in their carts also rose.
The retailer said its e-commerce income jumped 24% in the US.
At its international unit, operating income grew 2.2% during the second quarter after adjusting for currency fluctuations.
The company has also seen an uptick of its Walmart-branded items for household staples such as mustard and potato chips.