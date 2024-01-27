Wanbury Q3 FY24 results: profit at 10.27Cr, Revenue increased by 15.68% YoY

Wanbury, a pharmaceutical company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.68% compared to the previous year's same period.
In the previous fiscal year's same period, Wanbury had declared a loss of ₹3.28Cr, making the current profit of ₹10.27Cr a significant improvement.
The revenue for Q3 FY24 grew by 0.72% compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.91% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 28.47% compared to the same period last year.
The operating income showed a strong growth of 26.39% compared to the previous quarter and increased by a whopping 435.11% compared to the same period last year.
The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is ₹3.13, representing a remarkable increase of 413% compared to the previous year's same period.
Wanbury's stock performance has shown mixed results. It delivered a negative return of -1.2% in the last 1 week, a significant return of 168.48% in the last 6 months, and a modest return of 13.84% year-to-date.
Currently, Wanbury has a market capitalization of ₹469.9Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹151 and ₹33.3 respectively.
Wanbury Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|145.5
|144.46
|+0.72%
|125.78
|+15.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.63
|21.07
|+16.91%
|19.17
|+28.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.32
|3.24
|+2.48%
|3.13
|+6.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|127.67
|130.36
|-2.06%
|122.45
|+4.27%
|Operating Income
|17.82
|14.1
|+26.39%
|3.33
|+435.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.26
|7.19
|+42.72%
|-3.04
|+436.84%
|Net Income
|10.27
|7.36
|+39.53%
|-3.28
|+413.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.13
|2.25
|+39.11%
|-1
|+413%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.27Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹145.5Cr
