Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wanbury Q3 FY24 results: profit at 10.27Cr, Revenue increased by 15.68% YoY

Wanbury Q3 FY24 results: profit at 10.27Cr, Revenue increased by 15.68% YoY

Livemint

Wanbury Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 15.68% YoY & profit at 10.27Cr

Wanbury Q3 FY24 Results Live

Wanbury, a pharmaceutical company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.68% compared to the previous year's same period.

In the previous fiscal year's same period, Wanbury had declared a loss of 3.28Cr, making the current profit of 10.27Cr a significant improvement.

The revenue for Q3 FY24 grew by 0.72% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.91% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 28.47% compared to the same period last year.

The operating income showed a strong growth of 26.39% compared to the previous quarter and increased by a whopping 435.11% compared to the same period last year.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is 3.13, representing a remarkable increase of 413% compared to the previous year's same period.

Wanbury's stock performance has shown mixed results. It delivered a negative return of -1.2% in the last 1 week, a significant return of 168.48% in the last 6 months, and a modest return of 13.84% year-to-date.

Currently, Wanbury has a market capitalization of 469.9Cr and its 52-week high and low are 151 and 33.3 respectively.

Wanbury Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue145.5144.46+0.72%125.78+15.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.6321.07+16.91%19.17+28.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.323.24+2.48%3.13+6.3%
Total Operating Expense127.67130.36-2.06%122.45+4.27%
Operating Income17.8214.1+26.39%3.33+435.11%
Net Income Before Taxes10.267.19+42.72%-3.04+436.84%
Net Income10.277.36+39.53%-3.28+413.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.132.25+39.11%-1+413%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.27Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹145.5Cr

