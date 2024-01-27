Wanbury Q3 FY24 results: profit at 10.27Cr, Revenue increased by 15.68% YoY

Wanbury, a pharmaceutical company, declared their Q3 FY24 results on 24 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 15.68% compared to the previous year's same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous fiscal year's same period, Wanbury had declared a loss of ₹3.28Cr, making the current profit of ₹10.27Cr a significant improvement.

The revenue for Q3 FY24 grew by 0.72% compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.91% compared to the previous quarter and increased by 28.47% compared to the same period last year.

The operating income showed a strong growth of 26.39% compared to the previous quarter and increased by a whopping 435.11% compared to the same period last year.

The EPS (Earnings Per Share) for Q3 FY24 is ₹3.13, representing a remarkable increase of 413% compared to the previous year's same period.

Wanbury's stock performance has shown mixed results. It delivered a negative return of -1.2% in the last 1 week, a significant return of 168.48% in the last 6 months, and a modest return of 13.84% year-to-date.

Currently, Wanbury has a market capitalization of ₹469.9Cr and its 52-week high and low are ₹151 and ₹33.3 respectively.

Wanbury Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 145.5 144.46 +0.72% 125.78 +15.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.63 21.07 +16.91% 19.17 +28.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.32 3.24 +2.48% 3.13 +6.3% Total Operating Expense 127.67 130.36 -2.06% 122.45 +4.27% Operating Income 17.82 14.1 +26.39% 3.33 +435.11% Net Income Before Taxes 10.26 7.19 +42.72% -3.04 +436.84% Net Income 10.27 7.36 +39.53% -3.28 +413.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.13 2.25 +39.11% -1 +413%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.27Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹145.5Cr

