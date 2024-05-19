Wanbury Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3211.99% YOY

Wanbury Q4 Results Live : Wanbury declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.84% & the profit increased by 3211.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.19% while the profit increased by 227.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.26% q-o-q and decreased by 2.73% Y-o-Y.
The operating income witnessed a significant increase, up by 126.9% q-o-q and 285.28% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹2.53, showing an impressive increase of 490.2% Y-o-Y.
In terms of returns, Wanbury has delivered 10.05% return in the last 1 week, 64.11% return in the last 6 months, and 19% YTD return.
Currently, Wanbury boasts a market cap of ₹491.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹179.35 & ₹42.65 respectively.
Wanbury Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|139.41
|145.5
|-4.19%
|132.97
|+4.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.14
|24.63
|-18.26%
|20.7
|-2.73%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.28
|3.32
|-1.31%
|3.07
|+6.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|98.97
|127.67
|-22.49%
|122.48
|-19.2%
|Operating Income
|40.44
|17.82
|+126.9%
|10.5
|+285.28%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.91
|10.26
|+230.61%
|0.92
|+3584.57%
|Net Income
|33.63
|10.27
|+227.41%
|1.02
|+3211.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.53
|3.13
|-19.13%
|0.43
|+490.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.63Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹139.41Cr
