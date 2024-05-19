Wanbury Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3211.99% YOY

Wanbury Q4 Results Live : Wanbury declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.84% & the profit increased by 3211.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.19% while the profit increased by 227.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.26% q-o-q and decreased by 2.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income witnessed a significant increase, up by 126.9% q-o-q and 285.28% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS for Q4 stands at ₹2.53, showing an impressive increase of 490.2% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Wanbury has delivered 10.05% return in the last 1 week, 64.11% return in the last 6 months, and 19% YTD return.

Currently, Wanbury boasts a market cap of ₹491.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹179.35 & ₹42.65 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wanbury Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 139.41 145.5 -4.19% 132.97 +4.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.14 24.63 -18.26% 20.7 -2.73% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.28 3.32 -1.31% 3.07 +6.73% Total Operating Expense 98.97 127.67 -22.49% 122.48 -19.2% Operating Income 40.44 17.82 +126.9% 10.5 +285.28% Net Income Before Taxes 33.91 10.26 +230.61% 0.92 +3584.57% Net Income 33.63 10.27 +227.41% 1.02 +3211.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.53 3.13 -19.13% 0.43 +490.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.63Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹139.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!