Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wanbury Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3211.99% YOY

Wanbury Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 3211.99% YOY

Livemint

Wanbury Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.84% YoY & profit increased by 3211.99% YoY

Wanbury Q4 Results Live

Wanbury Q4 Results Live : Wanbury declared their Q4 results on 16 May, 2024. The topline increased by 4.84% & the profit increased by 3211.99% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.19% while the profit increased by 227.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 18.26% q-o-q and decreased by 2.73% Y-o-Y.

The operating income witnessed a significant increase, up by 126.9% q-o-q and 285.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stands at 2.53, showing an impressive increase of 490.2% Y-o-Y.

In terms of returns, Wanbury has delivered 10.05% return in the last 1 week, 64.11% return in the last 6 months, and 19% YTD return.

Currently, Wanbury boasts a market cap of 491.18 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 179.35 & 42.65 respectively.

Wanbury Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue139.41145.5-4.19%132.97+4.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.1424.63-18.26%20.7-2.73%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.283.32-1.31%3.07+6.73%
Total Operating Expense98.97127.67-22.49%122.48-19.2%
Operating Income40.4417.82+126.9%10.5+285.28%
Net Income Before Taxes33.9110.26+230.61%0.92+3584.57%
Net Income33.6310.27+227.41%1.02+3211.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.533.13-19.13%0.43+490.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.63Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹139.41Cr

