Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 61.23% YOY

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live : Wardwizard Foods & Beverages declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.04% & the loss increased by 61.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 54.13% and the loss increased by 41.1%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.43% q-o-q & increased by 57.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 60.61% q-o-q & decreased by 93.03% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.43 for Q4 which increased by 3.57% Y-o-Y.
Wardwizard Foods & Beverages has delivered -7.93% return in the last 1 week, -53.21% return in last 6 months and -55.02% YTD return.
Currently the Wardwizard Foods & Beverages has a market cap of ₹367.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹49.9 & ₹14.1 respectively.
Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2.72
|5.93
|-54.13%
|2.72
|+0.04%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.61
|2.52
|+3.43%
|1.66
|+57.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.68
|1.54
|+8.89%
|0.73
|+128.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.87
|13.49
|+10.19%
|9.01
|+64.97%
|Operating Income
|-12.15
|-7.56
|-60.61%
|-6.29
|-93.03%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-10.81
|-7.93
|-36.36%
|-6.18
|-75%
|Net Income
|-11.18
|-7.93
|-41.1%
|-6.94
|-61.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.43
|-0.32
|-34.37%
|-0.45
|+3.57%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-11.18Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹2.72Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!