Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 61.23% YOY

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 61.23% YOY

Livemint

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.04% YoY & loss increased by 61.23% YoY

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live : Wardwizard Foods & Beverages declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.04% & the loss increased by 61.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 54.13% and the loss increased by 41.1%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.43% q-o-q & increased by 57.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.61% q-o-q & decreased by 93.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.43 for Q4 which increased by 3.57% Y-o-Y.

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages has delivered -7.93% return in the last 1 week, -53.21% return in last 6 months and -55.02% YTD return.

Currently the Wardwizard Foods & Beverages has a market cap of 367.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 49.9 & 14.1 respectively.

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2.725.93-54.13%2.72+0.04%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.612.52+3.43%1.66+57.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.681.54+8.89%0.73+128.33%
Total Operating Expense14.8713.49+10.19%9.01+64.97%
Operating Income-12.15-7.56-60.61%-6.29-93.03%
Net Income Before Taxes-10.81-7.93-36.36%-6.18-75%
Net Income-11.18-7.93-41.1%-6.94-61.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.43-0.32-34.37%-0.45+3.57%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-11.18Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹2.72Cr

