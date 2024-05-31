Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 61.23% YOY

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Q4 Results Live : Wardwizard Foods & Beverages declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.04% & the loss increased by 61.23% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 54.13% and the loss increased by 41.1%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.43% q-o-q & increased by 57.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 60.61% q-o-q & decreased by 93.03% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.43 for Q4 which increased by 3.57% Y-o-Y.

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages has delivered -7.93% return in the last 1 week, -53.21% return in last 6 months and -55.02% YTD return.

Currently the Wardwizard Foods & Beverages has a market cap of ₹367.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹49.9 & ₹14.1 respectively.

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2.72 5.93 -54.13% 2.72 +0.04% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.61 2.52 +3.43% 1.66 +57.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.68 1.54 +8.89% 0.73 +128.33% Total Operating Expense 14.87 13.49 +10.19% 9.01 +64.97% Operating Income -12.15 -7.56 -60.61% -6.29 -93.03% Net Income Before Taxes -10.81 -7.93 -36.36% -6.18 -75% Net Income -11.18 -7.93 -41.1% -6.94 -61.23% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.43 -0.32 -34.37% -0.45 +3.57%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-11.18Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹2.72Cr

