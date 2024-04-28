Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 325.74% YOY

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Q4 Results Live : Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 153.45% & the profit increased by 325.74% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.54% and the profit decreased by 25.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.81% q-o-q & increased by 75.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 13.34% q-o-q & increased by 223.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.16 for Q4 which increased by 366.47% Y-o-Y.
Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility has delivered 8.32% return in the last 1 week, 60.41% return in last 6 months and 19.41% YTD return.
Currently the Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility has a market cap of ₹1727.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹86.5 & ₹33.21 respectively.
Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|128.11
|106.29
|+20.54%
|50.55
|+153.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.22
|3.27
|+28.81%
|2.4
|+75.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.75
|1.73
|+0.92%
|1.79
|-2.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|119.93
|96.84
|+23.84%
|48.02
|+149.76%
|Operating Income
|8.19
|9.45
|-13.34%
|2.53
|+223.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.46
|7.88
|-17.98%
|2.63
|+145.57%
|Net Income
|3.97
|5.35
|-25.7%
|0.93
|+325.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.16
|0.21
|-23.81%
|0.03
|+366.47%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.97Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹128.11Cr
