Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 325.74% YOY

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Q4 Results Live : Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 153.45% & the profit increased by 325.74% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.54% and the profit decreased by 25.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.81% q-o-q & increased by 75.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.34% q-o-q & increased by 223.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.16 for Q4 which increased by 366.47% Y-o-Y.

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility has delivered 8.32% return in the last 1 week, 60.41% return in last 6 months and 19.41% YTD return.

Currently the Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility has a market cap of ₹1727.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹86.5 & ₹33.21 respectively.

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 128.11 106.29 +20.54% 50.55 +153.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.22 3.27 +28.81% 2.4 +75.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.75 1.73 +0.92% 1.79 -2.54% Total Operating Expense 119.93 96.84 +23.84% 48.02 +149.76% Operating Income 8.19 9.45 -13.34% 2.53 +223.37% Net Income Before Taxes 6.46 7.88 -17.98% 2.63 +145.57% Net Income 3.97 5.35 -25.7% 0.93 +325.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.16 0.21 -23.81% 0.03 +366.47%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.97Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹128.11Cr

