Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 325.74% YOY

Livemint

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Q4 Results Live

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Q4 Results Live : Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 153.45% & the profit increased by 325.74% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 20.54% and the profit decreased by 25.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 28.81% q-o-q & increased by 75.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 13.34% q-o-q & increased by 223.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.16 for Q4 which increased by 366.47% Y-o-Y.

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility has delivered 8.32% return in the last 1 week, 60.41% return in last 6 months and 19.41% YTD return.

Currently the Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility has a market cap of 1727.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 86.5 & 33.21 respectively.

Wardwizard Innovation & Mobility Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue128.11106.29+20.54%50.55+153.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.223.27+28.81%2.4+75.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.751.73+0.92%1.79-2.54%
Total Operating Expense119.9396.84+23.84%48.02+149.76%
Operating Income8.199.45-13.34%2.53+223.37%
Net Income Before Taxes6.467.88-17.98%2.63+145.57%
Net Income3.975.35-25.7%0.93+325.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.160.21-23.81%0.03+366.47%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.97Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹128.11Cr

