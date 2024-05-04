Active Stocks
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q1 operating profit rises 39% to $11.22 billion, net income drops 64% YoY
Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q1 operating profit rises 39% to $11.22 billion, net income drops 64% YoY

Nikita Prasad

Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Results: Berkshire's net income dropped 64 per cent, reflecting much lower unrealized gains from its common stock holdings as the share price of Apple declined.

FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (AP)

Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Results: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc announced its first quarter results on Saturday, May 4, reporting a record quarterly profit, boosted by a significant increase in income from insurance underwriting. The first-quarter operating profit rose 39 per cent to $11.22 billion, or about $7,807 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire's net income dropped 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reflecting much lower unrealized gains from its common stock holdings as the share price of Apple declined. It also repurchased $2.6 billion of its own stock. Berkshire's stock price was at $606,413.45 per Class A share as of May 2. The market value stands around $867 billion as of May 2, 2024, based on the reported shares outstanding.

The multinational conglomerate's income fell to $12.7 billion in the quarter-under-review, or $8,838 per share, from $35.5 billion. An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized gains and losses with net results, and Buffett urges investors to ignore the resulting volatility, according to news agency Reuters.

 

 

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.
Published: 04 May 2024, 05:48 PM IST
