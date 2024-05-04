Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Results: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc announced its first quarter results on Saturday, May 4, reporting a record quarterly profit, boosted by a significant increase in income from insurance underwriting. The first-quarter operating profit rose 39 per cent to $11.22 billion, or about $7,807 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire's net income dropped 64 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reflecting much lower unrealized gains from its common stock holdings as the share price of Apple declined. It also repurchased $2.6 billion of its own stock. Berkshire's stock price was at $606,413.45 per Class A share as of May 2. The market value stands around $867 billion as of May 2, 2024, based on the reported shares outstanding.

The multinational conglomerate's income fell to $12.7 billion in the quarter-under-review, or $8,838 per share, from $35.5 billion. An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized gains and losses with net results, and Buffett urges investors to ignore the resulting volatility, according to news agency Reuters.

