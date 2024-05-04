Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Q1 operating profit rises 39% to $11.22 billion, net income drops 64% YoY
Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Results: Berkshire's net income dropped 64 per cent, reflecting much lower unrealized gains from its common stock holdings as the share price of Apple declined.
Berkshire Hathaway Q1 Results: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc announced its first quarter results on Saturday, May 4, reporting a record quarterly profit, boosted by a significant increase in income from insurance underwriting. The first-quarter operating profit rose 39 per cent to $11.22 billion, or about $7,807 per Class A share, from $8.07 billion a year earlier.