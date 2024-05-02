Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway to hold AGM, release Q1 results on May 4

Berkshire Hathaway Inc will announce its first quarter earnings on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The billionaire Warren Buffett-led company will hold its 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prior to the Annual Shareholders Meeting, Warren Buffett, Berkshire’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Abel, Vice Chairman Non-Insurance Operations and Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman Insurance Operations, will hold a question-and-answer session that will commence at approximately 9:15 a.m. Central time, the company said.

The Berkshire Hathaway AGM, which attracts thousands of people to Omaha to hear from legendary investor Warren Buffett, won’t be the same this year due to the absence of his friend and investing partner Charlie Munger. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Munger, who was the former Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman, passed away last November at 99 years old.

It will be for the first time when the Berkshire Hathaway AGM will be held without Munger alongside Buffett. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Traditionally, the duo shared insights into their investment portfolios and strategies, offering invaluable financial and life advice to investors.

In February, Buffett paid tribute to Munger when he prefaced his annual letter to shareholders with a page titled “Charlie Munger — The Architect of Berkshire Hathaway."

“Charlie never sought to take credit for his role as creator but instead let me take the bows and receive the accolades," Buffett wrote. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!