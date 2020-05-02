Home > Companies > Company Results > Warren Buffett's Berkshire posts record net loss on coronavirus, operating profit rises
Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO. (AP)
1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2020, 06:36 PM IST Reuters

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc posted a higher operating profit on Saturday, but the coronavirus pandemic pummeled its common stock investments and led to a record net loss.

Berkshire's first-quarter net loss totaled $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from investments, mainly common stocks. A year earlier, net earnings totaled $21.66 billion, or $13,209 per share.

Quarterly operating profit, which Buffett considers a better performance measure, rose 6% to $5.87 billion from $5.56 billion.

An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized stock losses and gains with earnings. This causes huge swings in Berkshire's net results that Buffett considers meaningless.

